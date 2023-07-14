Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations equal to or smaller than the greater of: 1) $6.0 billion or 2) the highest market capitalization of the companies comprising the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $31.6 million and $13.7 billion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.

The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to

30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index.