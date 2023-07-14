The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund typically invests in

foreign securities of at least ten countries. The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies.

The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear

to be undervalued. The Fund also invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.