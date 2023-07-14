Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Principal International Fund I

mutual fund
PPISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.66 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PINIX) Primary Retirement (PTPPX) Retirement (PUPPX) Retirement (PRPPX) Retirement (PPISX) Retirement (PIIDX)
PPISX (Mutual Fund)

Principal International Fund I

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.66 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PINIX) Primary Retirement (PTPPX) Retirement (PUPPX) Retirement (PRPPX) Retirement (PPISX) Retirement (PIIDX)
PPISX (Mutual Fund)

Principal International Fund I

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.66 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PINIX) Primary Retirement (PTPPX) Retirement (PUPPX) Retirement (PRPPX) Retirement (PPISX) Retirement (PIIDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal International Fund I

PPISX | Fund

$13.66

$309 M

1.86%

$0.25

1.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$309 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal International Fund I

PPISX | Fund

$13.66

$309 M

1.86%

$0.25

1.67%

PPISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal International Fund I
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tarlock Randhawa

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund typically invests in foreign securities of at least ten countries. The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies.The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund also invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.
Read More

PPISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% 2.1% 19.2% 17.09%
1 Yr 16.9% -20.6% 27.8% 55.49%
3 Yr -4.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 97.17%
5 Yr -3.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 94.22%
10 Yr 1.3%* -6.0% 9.9% 57.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -43.6% 71.3% 97.13%
2021 -1.0% -15.4% 9.4% 80.06%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 61.39%
2019 6.6% -0.5% 8.5% 2.57%
2018 -6.7% -13.0% 0.0% 97.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -16.4% 19.2% 17.09%
1 Yr 16.9% -27.2% 27.8% 51.69%
3 Yr -4.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 97.12%
5 Yr -3.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 95.00%
10 Yr 1.3%* -2.7% 10.2% 81.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -43.6% 71.3% 97.13%
2021 -1.0% -15.4% 9.4% 80.06%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 61.39%
2019 6.6% -0.5% 8.5% 2.57%
2018 -6.7% -13.0% 0.0% 98.43%

NAV & Total Return History

PPISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PPISX Category Low Category High PPISX % Rank
Net Assets 309 M 1.02 M 369 B 67.51%
Number of Holdings 138 1 10801 52.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.1 M 0 34.5 B 73.62%
Weighting of Top 10 17.81% 1.9% 101.9% 66.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PPISX % Rank
Stocks 		96.93% 0.00% 122.60% 68.45%
Cash 		2.03% -65.15% 100.00% 42.74%
Other 		1.04% -16.47% 17.36% 7.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 41.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 36.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 42.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPISX % Rank
Financial Services 		32.43% 0.00% 47.75% 1.29%
Technology 		17.83% 0.00% 36.32% 4.32%
Industrials 		9.59% 5.17% 99.49% 92.52%
Consumer Defense 		8.79% 0.00% 32.29% 60.72%
Basic Materials 		8.06% 0.00% 23.86% 53.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.72% 0.00% 36.36% 88.49%
Healthcare 		6.62% 0.00% 21.01% 92.37%
Energy 		4.70% 0.00% 16.89% 55.11%
Communication Services 		2.20% 0.00% 21.69% 93.38%
Utilities 		1.78% 0.00% 13.68% 68.06%
Real Estate 		1.28% 0.00% 14.59% 65.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPISX % Rank
Non US 		96.00% 0.00% 125.24% 45.28%
US 		0.93% -7.78% 68.98% 76.30%

PPISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PPISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.02% 26.51% 15.03%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 66.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.00% 64.65%
Administrative Fee 0.28% 0.01% 1.00% 90.37%

Sales Fees

PPISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PPISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PPISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 2.00% 247.00% 71.70%

PPISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PPISX Category Low Category High PPISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.86% 0.00% 13.15% 72.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PPISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PPISX Category Low Category High PPISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -0.93% 6.38% 48.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PPISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PPISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tarlock Randhawa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Tarlock is a partner of Origin Asset Management. Prior to joining Origin, Tarlock worked at Investec Asset Management where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the Global Equity team. He also managed a number of charitable foundation portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was training as a general insurance actuary with PwC. Tarlock is a graduate of Brunel University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Management.

Chris Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Chris is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. He was formerly a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and managed global equity and balanced portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was head of the Global Investment Strategy team at UBS. Chris has also held senior global equity portfolio management positions at CIGNA International and at Worldinvest (now New Star). He is a graduate of Gonville & Caius College, University of Cambridge, with an MA Honours Degree in economics and philosophy.

Nigel Dutson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Nigel is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. From 2000 to 2004 he was a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the UK and Global Equity teams. Prior to joining Investec, he worked for Schroder Investment Management. Before joining Schroders, Nigel managed European equity portfolios for Hill Samuel Investment Management from 1988 to 1996. Nigel is a graduate of Surrey University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Economics.

Nerys Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Nerys Weir has been with Origin since 2008. She is a graduate of Leicester University with a BA Honours Degree in Ancient History and Archaeology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×