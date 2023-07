Main investments. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in fixed income securities rated, at the time of purchase, within the top four credit rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (a “NRSRO”) (or, if unrated, determined by the fund's investment advisor to be of similar quality). The fund may invest in securities of varying maturities. The fund normally seeks to maintain an average portfolio duration (a measure of sensitivity to interest rate movements) of no longer than three years by investing in fixed income securities with short-to intermediate-term maturities. The fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets in domestic and foreign below investment-grade fixed income securities (“junk bonds”) rated in the fifth and sixth highest credit rating categories by the three major NRSROs (Moody’s Investor Services, Inc., Fitch Investors Services, Inc., and Standard and Poor’s Ratings Group) or, if unrated, determined by the fund's investment advisor to be of similar quality, including those whose issuers are located in countries with new or emerging securities markets. Compared to investment-grade debt securities, junk bonds generally pay higher yields, have higher volatility and higher risk of default on payments of interest or principal. Fixed income securities in which the fund may invest include US government securities or obligations that are issued or guaranteed by the US Treasury or by agencies or instrumentalities of the US government; obligations backed by such US government securities; US dollar-denominated fixed income securities of domestic or foreign corporations, including adjustable rate loans that have a senior right to payment (“senior loans”) and other floating rate debt instruments; US dollar-denominated fixed income securities of foreign governments or supranational entities; US dollar-denominated asset-backed securities issued by domestic or foreign entities; non-US dollar-denominated fixed income securities of foreign corporations, foreign governments or supranational entities; mortgage pass-through securities issued by governmental and non-governmental issuers; collateralized mortgage obligations, real estate mortgage investment conduits and commercial mortgage-backed securities; collateralized loan obligations; short-term investments, including money market mutual funds. Portfolio management seeks diversified exposure to higher yielding mortgage, corporate and asset-backed sectors of the investment-grade fixed income markets. The fund invests in short-term investments to meet shareholder withdrawals and other liquidity needs. Short-term investments will be rated at the time of purchase within one of the top two short-term rating categories by a NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the fund’s investment advisor to be of similar quality. The fund may also invest in Rule 144A securities, securities or instruments on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis (e.g., TBA securities), repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and dollar rolls. Management process. Portfolio management uses a top-down and bottom-up approach, first focusing on sector allocations, then using relative value analysis to select the best securities within each sector. When selecting securities, portfolio management analyzes such factors as credit quality, interest rate sensitivity and spread relationships between individual bonds. Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use interest rate swaps or futures contracts, which are types of derivatives (a contract whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities), for duration management (i.e., reducing or increasing the sensitivity of the fund's portfolio to interest rate changes). In addition, portfolio management generally may use forward currency contracts to hedge the fund's exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on its foreign currency denominated portfolio holdings or to facilitate transactions in foreign currency denominated securities. Portfolio management generally may also use (i) credit default swaps to seek to increase the fund’s income, to gain exposure to a bond issuer’s credit quality characteristics without directly investing in the bond, or to hedge the risk of default on bonds held in the fund’s portfolio, (ii) options on interest rate futures to hedge interest rate movements of portfolio assets and (iii) total return swaps to seek to enhance potential gains. The fund may also use other types of derivatives (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.