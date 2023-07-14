Home
Trending ETFs

Princeton Premium Fund

mutual fund
PPFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.15 +0.01 +0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PPFIX) Primary A (PPFAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Princeton Premium Fund

PPFIX | Fund

$12.15

$273 M

0.00%

2.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$273 M

Holdings in Top 10

90.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PPFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Princeton Premium Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Princeton
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Anderson

Fund Description

PPFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -2.8% 240.8% 26.48%
1 Yr 1.8% -4.3% 140.6% 71.30%
3 Yr 5.7%* -8.3% 18.3% 60.26%
5 Yr 3.3%* -5.0% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -34.1% 904.0% 62.16%
2021 3.6% -28.6% 438.4% 68.21%
2020 0.9% -93.5% 8.2% 28.28%
2019 2.1% -38.9% 19.8% 48.06%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -2.7% 244.0% 28.06%
1 Yr 1.8% -4.3% 140.6% 68.26%
3 Yr 5.7%* -8.3% 18.3% 55.13%
5 Yr 3.3%* -5.4% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -34.1% 904.0% 62.16%
2021 3.6% -5.9% 438.4% 68.79%
2020 0.9% -81.2% 8.2% 40.69%
2019 2.1% -29.0% 19.8% 63.57%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PPFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PPFIX Category Low Category High PPFIX % Rank
Net Assets 273 M 25 17.4 B 73.03%
Number of Holdings 31 2 508 52.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 138 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 69.08%
Weighting of Top 10 90.31% 11.3% 100.0% 22.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 19.82%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.54%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.19%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.16%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.78%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.78%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.87%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.87%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.87%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PPFIX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% -0.76% 100.29% 0.76%
Stocks 		0.00% -3.92% 100.76% 96.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 62.21%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 70.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 63.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 64.89%

PPFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.58% 0.20% 6.78% 8.64%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.20% 1.75% 98.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

PPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 456.80% 20.98%

PPFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PPFIX Category Low Category High PPFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 65.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PPFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PPFIX Category Low Category High PPFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.17% -2.54% 14.24% 96.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PPFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PPFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Greg Anderson is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the public equity team at PPM America, Inc. (PPM). He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for several of the firm’s public equity strategies, including large cap value, mid cap value, and small cap value which are managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Greg is responsible for covering the banks, utilities, chemicals, paper, consulting services and REITS sectors. Prior to joining PPM in 2016, Greg was a managing director and sector head of financial services for UBS Global Asset Management. Previously, he was a director of equity research at Segall, Bryant & Hamill and a principal at CMJ Partners. Greg earned an MBA in finance and statistics from the University of Chicago and a BS in business administration from Moorhead State University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

John Sabre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Zachary Slater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mr. Slater joined Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC and its affiliates in 2011 to conduct and oversee research on new investment opportunities. His experience includes evaluating and monitoring traditional, alternative and private investment strategies. Additionally, he has experience transitioning strategies into different investment vehicles. Mr. Slater is responsible for sourcing new managers, conducting due diligence on potential managers and ongoing monitoring of current managers and investments. He holds a B.S. from the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

