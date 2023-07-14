Greg Anderson is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the public equity team at PPM America, Inc. (PPM). He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for several of the firm’s public equity strategies, including large cap value, mid cap value, and small cap value which are managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Greg is responsible for covering the banks, utilities, chemicals, paper, consulting services and REITS sectors. Prior to joining PPM in 2016, Greg was a managing director and sector head of financial services for UBS Global Asset Management. Previously, he was a director of equity research at Segall, Bryant & Hamill and a principal at CMJ Partners. Greg earned an MBA in finance and statistics from the University of Chicago and a BS in business administration from Moorhead State University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.