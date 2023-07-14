Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$273 M
Holdings in Top 10
90.3%
Expense Ratio 2.83%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PPFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|27.67%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|73.48%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|62.18%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PPFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|64.86%
|2021
|3.4%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|69.36%
|2020
|0.8%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|32.41%
|2019
|2.0%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|51.16%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|PPFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|29.64%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|87.39%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|78.85%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PPFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|64.86%
|2021
|3.4%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|69.94%
|2020
|0.8%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|44.83%
|2019
|2.0%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|66.67%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|PPFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|273 M
|25
|17.4 B
|72.66%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|508
|51.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|138 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|68.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|90.31%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|21.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPFAX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|0.38%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|96.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|6.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|22.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|9.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|16.41%
|PPFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.83%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|5.35%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|94.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|PPFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|4.75%
|5.75%
|3.70%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PPFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PPFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|2.23%
|PPFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|10.04%
|PPFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PPFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.42%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|97.95%
|PPFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Greg Anderson is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the public equity team at PPM America, Inc. (PPM). He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for several of the firm’s public equity strategies, including large cap value, mid cap value, and small cap value which are managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Greg is responsible for covering the banks, utilities, chemicals, paper, consulting services and REITS sectors. Prior to joining PPM in 2016, Greg was a managing director and sector head of financial services for UBS Global Asset Management. Previously, he was a director of equity research at Segall, Bryant & Hamill and a principal at CMJ Partners. Greg earned an MBA in finance and statistics from the University of Chicago and a BS in business administration from Moorhead State University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2016
5.54
5.5%
John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Slater joined Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC and its affiliates in 2011 to conduct and oversee research on new investment opportunities. His experience includes evaluating and monitoring traditional, alternative and private investment strategies. Additionally, he has experience transitioning strategies into different investment vehicles. Mr. Slater is responsible for sourcing new managers, conducting due diligence on potential managers and ongoing monitoring of current managers and investments. He holds a B.S. from the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...