Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$341 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PPCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|34.27%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|8.84%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|21.16%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|31.93%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|39.68%
* Annualized
|PPCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|341 M
|100
|124 B
|60.18%
|Number of Holdings
|599
|2
|8175
|39.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|65.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.09%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|22.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.88%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|78.96%
|Cash
|31.62%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|14.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.47%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|66.28%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|63.11%
|Other
|0.01%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|31.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|52.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.14%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|85.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.55%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.96%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.55%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.92%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.51%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|84.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|2.82%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|32.42%
|US
|0.01%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|56.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Corporate
|35.36%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|51.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.91%
|Derivative
|20.34%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|13.29%
|Government
|12.73%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|45.88%
|Securitized
|5.87%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|73.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|38.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPCRX % Rank
|US
|51.29%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|73.92%
|Non US
|16.59%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|50.72%
|PPCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|59.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|80.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|89.47%
|PPCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PPCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PPCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|54.90%
|PPCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.94%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|80.22%
|PPCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PPCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.97%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|48.42%
|PPCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Managing Director, PIMCO, Mr. Stracke is a member of the Investment Committee and global head of the credit research group. The group covers all levels of the debt capital structure for targeted industries, including investment grade and high yield bonds, bank debt and convertibles. He also contributes to the analysis, portfolio construction and management of the firm's opportunistic corporate credit and mortgage and real estate-related strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights and also held positions as head of Latin America fixed income strategy with Commerzbank Securities and head of Latin America local markets strategy with Deutsche Bank. He has investment experience since 1997 and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago. He is also a returned Peace Corps volunteer, having served as an agroforestry extension agent in Mauritania, West Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
