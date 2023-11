GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing the Fund’s assets primarily in securities traded in U.S. equity markets. GMO selects the securities the Fund buys and sells based on its evaluation of companies’ published financial information, securities prices, equity and other markets (e.g., bond and currency), the overall global economy, and governmental policies. The Fund seeks to capitalize opportunistically on what GMO believes to be market dislocations within the U.S. equity markets. In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO’s quantitative investment process uses a combination of investment methods to identify securities GMO believes have positive return potential relative to other securities tied economically to U.S. equity markets. A key component of the process is GMO’s proprietary methodology for analyzing company asset values (including intangible assets) and generating equity return forecasts, which are then incorporated into relative valuations models. Some of these methods evaluate individual companies or groups of companies based on the ratio of their security price to historical financial information and forecasted financial information, such as return on invested capital, profitability, cash flow and earnings, and a comparison of these ratios to current and historical industry, market or company averages. Other methods focus on patterns of information, such as price movement or volatility of an asset class, security, or market. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO considers a number of factors, including position size, sector and industry exposure, market capitalization, liquidity, and transaction costs. GMO also may consider ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria. Among other ESG criteria, GMO generally avoids investing the Fund’s assets in companies engaged in the manufacture, supply, or distribution of cluster munitions, as well as companies primarily involved in the mining and production of coal and coal-related products used in the generation of energy. At times, the Fund expects to have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector or companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure. Derivatives used may include futures, options, and swap contracts. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) at least 80% of its assets in companies tied economically to the United States (see “Name Policies”). The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.