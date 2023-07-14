Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
26.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$725 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.6%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 91.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large and midsize companies outside the United States that we believe have favorable investment potential. For example, we may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity investments. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We invest
mainly in developed countries, but may invest in emerging markets. We may also use derivatives, such as certain foreign currency transactions, futures, options, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, we typically use foreign currency forward contracts in connection with the fund’s investments in foreign securities in order to hedge the fund’s currency exposure relative to the fund’s benchmark index.
|Period
|POVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|36.72%
|1 Yr
|26.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|0.85%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|77.79%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|78.97%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|55.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|POVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|17.19%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|87.39%
|2020
|2.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|43.29%
|2019
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|19.10%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|89.72%
|POVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POVSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|725 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|49.72%
|Number of Holdings
|121
|1
|10801
|54.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|209 M
|0
|34.5 B
|42.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.60%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|44.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POVSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|56.34%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|37.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|14.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|43.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|6.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|16.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POVSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.41%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|11.94%
|Industrials
|20.55%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|8.20%
|Technology
|12.25%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|41.87%
|Healthcare
|12.23%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|46.33%
|Basic Materials
|9.03%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|32.66%
|Consumer Defense
|8.85%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|59.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.52%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|90.07%
|Communication Services
|5.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|52.81%
|Energy
|3.29%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|75.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|85.04%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|77.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POVSX % Rank
|Non US
|93.85%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|62.34%
|US
|3.86%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|25.39%
|POVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|32.37%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|52.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|POVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|3.30%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|POVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|91.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|86.33%
|POVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POVSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|55.46%
|POVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|POVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POVSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|84.01%
|POVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.641
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.593
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.957
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.528
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Mr. Gandhi is the Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global communications, international core, and European core equity strategies. Based in London, he is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of European utilities and telecommunication companies in Europe, China, and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Mr. Gandhi joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1994. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Gandhi was a Vice President, Equity Analyst, at Alliance Capital Management from 1998 to 1999 and an Investment Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management from 1994 to 1998. Mr. Gandhi earned an M.B.A. from XLRI in Jamshedpur, India, and a B.Eng. in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
