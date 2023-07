Mr. Gandhi is the Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global communications, international core, and European core equity strategies. Based in London, he is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of European utilities and telecommunication companies in Europe, China, and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Mr. Gandhi joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1994. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Gandhi was a Vice President, Equity Analyst, at Alliance Capital Management from 1998 to 1999 and an Investment Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management from 1994 to 1998. Mr. Gandhi earned an M.B.A. from XLRI in Jamshedpur, India, and a B.Eng. in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, India.