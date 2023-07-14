Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies principally engaged in the real estate industry at the time of purchase. For the Fund’s investment policies, a real estate company has at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from products or services related to the real estate industry. Real estate companies include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel and entertainment companies, as well as those whose products and services relate to the real estate industry, such as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, and mortgage servicing companies. The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium or large). The Fund invests in value equity securities and growth equity securities. The Fund invests a significant percentage of its portfolio in REITs and foreign REIT-like entities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in income producing real estate, real estate related loans, or other types of real estate interests. REITs in the U.S. are corporations or business trusts that are permitted to eliminate corporate level federal income taxes by meeting certain requirements of the Internal Revenue Code. Some foreign countries have adopted REIT structures that are very similar to those in the United States. Similarities include pass through tax treatment and portfolio diversification. Other countries have REIT structures that are significantly different than the structure in the U.S., while some countries have not adopted a REIT-like structure at all. Under normal market conditions, the Fund holds investments tied economically to at least 3 countries and invests a percentage of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage foreign issuers in FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index minus 10%. The Fund concentrates its investments (invest more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the real estate industry.