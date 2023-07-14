Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

North Square Multi Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PORYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
A (ORILX) Primary Inst (PORYX)
PORYX (Mutual Fund)

North Square Multi Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
A (ORILX) Primary Inst (PORYX)
PORYX (Mutual Fund)

North Square Multi Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
A (ORILX) Primary Inst (PORYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

North Square Multi Strategy Fund

PORYX | Fund

$16.54

$51.3 M

12.76%

$2.11

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

-21.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

Net Assets

$51.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

North Square Multi Strategy Fund

PORYX | Fund

$16.54

$51.3 M

12.76%

$2.11

0.67%

PORYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Multi Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Ridge Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    453942
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brad Thompson

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected NSI Retail Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.
The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in other mutual funds (“underlying funds”). The Fund invests primarily in mutual funds managed by North Square, the Fund’s investment adviser, but may also invest in unaffiliated mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to asset classes not available through a fund managed by the Adviser. In addition, the Fund may also invest directly in securities when the Sub-Adviser believes doing so is more likely to increase yield or enhance returns than investing in underlying funds.
The Fund is a multi-strategy fund that will invest directly or indirectly through underlying funds in the following asset classes:
Equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies (including emerging market companies) of any market capitalization, including common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights and initial public offerings (“IPOs”). Exposure to equity securities of foreign companies may be through American and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”).
Fixed income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers (including emerging market issuers) of any maturity and credit quality, including high-yield debt securities (often called “junk bonds”), investment grade debt securities, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, U.S. Government securities, convertible securities, bank loans, inflation-linked investments and cash equivalents.
As part of the Sub-Adviser’s multi-strategy investment process, the Fund’s investments are allocated among underlying funds based on an evaluation of three strategies: strategic asset allocation (generally, the weighting of allocations among broad asset classes to seek to capture market returns), tactical asset allocation (generally, the weighting of allocations to various sub-categories within broad asset classes to seek to add value relative to the general strategic allocations) and fund selection. Fund assets are invested in underlying funds with equity exposure across the small to large capitalization range, as well as across value and growth styles as well as core or blend styles which exhibit both growth and value characteristics. Fund assets may also be invested in underlying funds with exposure to fixed income securities issued by a variety of issuers and across a range of maturities and credit quality. Broad economic and market factors, as well as diversification and risk management, are considered in assessing the strategic and tactical components of the allocation. The analysis in selecting underlying funds includes an assessment of a fund’s past performance, volatility and other risk characteristics, and correlation with other funds and benchmarks. It also includes an assessment of the underlying fund’s investment strategies, investment process and portfolio management team.
The Fund does not have target ranges for the allocation of assets among asset classes or individual underlying funds and there is no maximum or minimum exposure that the Fund must maintain with respect to any asset class.
Accordingly, the Fund’s exposure to different asset classes and underlying funds will be adjusted to take advantage of current or expected market conditions, or to manage risk. From time to time, the Fund may own a majority of the shares of an underlying fund managed by the Adviser. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund intends to allocate substantially all of its assets among the North Square Spectrum Alpha Fund, North Square Dynamic Small Cap Fund, and North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund, and expects to invest 25% or more of its assets in the North Square Advisory Research Small Cap Growth Fund and North Square Dynamic Small Cap Fund.
Read More

PORYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -6.1% 259.6% 80.63%
1 Yr -21.0% -23.3% 219.9% 99.48%
3 Yr -4.1%* -7.5% 35.6% 94.29%
5 Yr -10.1%* -13.0% 17.0% 98.19%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 17.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -44.4% 104.5% 97.88%
2021 7.2% -12.9% 10.1% 13.41%
2020 5.6% -3.8% 17.1% 16.96%
2019 4.2% -3.7% 7.3% 50.60%
2018 -9.2% -9.5% -1.3% 99.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -11.0% 259.6% 80.63%
1 Yr -21.0% -23.3% 219.9% 99.48%
3 Yr -4.1%* -7.5% 35.6% 94.29%
5 Yr -10.1%* -13.0% 20.9% 99.39%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 14.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -44.4% 104.5% 97.88%
2021 7.2% -12.9% 10.1% 13.41%
2020 5.6% -3.8% 17.1% 16.96%
2019 4.2% -3.7% 7.3% 51.19%
2018 -9.2% -9.2% -1.3% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

PORYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PORYX Category Low Category High PORYX % Rank
Net Assets 51.3 M 8.18 M 117 B 88.48%
Number of Holdings 12 4 9963 79.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.4 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 83.77%
Weighting of Top 10 97.67% 15.1% 100.0% 12.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. North Square Dynamic Small Cap I 18.13%
  2. North Square Preferred and Income Secs I 17.91%
  3. North Square Altrinsic Intl Eq I 7.44%
  4. North Square Advisory Rsrch Sm Cp Val I 5.27%
  5. North Square Advisory Rsrch Sm Cp Gr I 4.70%
  6. North Square McKee Bond R6 2.69%
  7. North Square Strategic Income I 2.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PORYX % Rank
Stocks 		92.01% 41.81% 99.54% 59.69%
Bonds 		5.08% 0.00% 172.53% 34.55%
Cash 		2.39% -175.13% 34.02% 57.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 3.88% 11.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 4.51% 27.23%
Other 		-0.02% -2.94% 17.05% 98.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PORYX % Rank
Technology 		21.25% 1.75% 32.38% 34.74%
Financial Services 		16.38% 9.56% 42.24% 28.95%
Healthcare 		14.40% 2.06% 19.02% 31.58%
Industrials 		11.51% 1.80% 15.05% 32.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.67% 1.15% 24.72% 64.74%
Consumer Defense 		7.29% 0.47% 14.80% 25.26%
Communication Services 		5.75% 1.90% 13.69% 79.47%
Energy 		4.26% 0.00% 31.98% 48.42%
Basic Materials 		3.64% 0.00% 8.62% 68.95%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 28.04% 56.32%
Utilities 		1.70% 0.00% 15.29% 74.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PORYX % Rank
US 		83.31% 27.22% 98.64% 7.33%
Non US 		8.70% 0.38% 36.06% 90.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PORYX % Rank
Corporate 		31.75% 0.00% 94.65% 18.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		30.35% 2.76% 100.00% 70.16%
Securitized 		23.10% 0.00% 24.35% 3.66%
Government 		14.80% 0.00% 58.00% 35.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 84.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 80.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PORYX % Rank
US 		4.79% 0.00% 159.81% 34.55%
Non US 		0.29% 0.00% 12.72% 50.26%

PORYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.01% 2.81% 50.27%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.30% 36.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

PORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.18% 300.02% 33.71%

PORYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PORYX Category Low Category High PORYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.76% 0.00% 3.71% 70.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PORYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PORYX Category Low Category High PORYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -1.69% 5.31% 68.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PORYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PORYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brad Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Thompson served as Chief Investment Officer of the Stadion and has been a Portfolio Manager and an officer of the Stadion, serving in a supervisory role for portfolio management operations since 2006. Brad Thompson joined Stadion in 2006, bringing 20+ years of financial analysis, investment management, and fund management experience with him to Stadion, where he manages the Stadion Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Stadion, Brad served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Analyst for Global Capital Advisors. Brad has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia, and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Brad is a member of the CFA Institute and the Bermuda Society of Financial Analysts and also holds the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Designation. Brad has served on the board of the Executive Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society and on the Board of Trustees for the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Student Managed Investment Fund

Clayton Wilkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Clayton Wilkin, CFA. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Wilkin was a Portfolio Manager for Stadion Money Management and has served as a Portfolio Management Analyst, among other duties, since 2013. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Appleby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

David Appleby. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2022, Mr. Appleby held senior risk management positions most recently at North Square Investments and Oak Ridge Investments, where he began his career in the investment industry in 2006. Mr. Appleby is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He received a Master’s Degree in Finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology and also holds the FRM® (Financial Risk Management) Certification.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×