YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$909 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PORIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|55.37%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|35.91%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|20.07%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|27.65%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|38.59%
* Annualized
|PORIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PORIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|909 M
|199 K
|133 B
|40.35%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|1
|9075
|29.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|50.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.33%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|83.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PORIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.85%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|54.52%
|Cash
|3.16%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|40.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|71.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|74.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|68.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|69.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PORIX % Rank
|Technology
|19.44%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|51.76%
|Financial Services
|16.31%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|35.24%
|Industrials
|13.70%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|8.37%
|Healthcare
|13.69%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|44.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.74%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|55.84%
|Consumer Defense
|9.48%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|45.81%
|Communication Services
|5.01%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|87.89%
|Basic Materials
|3.96%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|42.18%
|Real Estate
|3.46%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|18.72%
|Utilities
|3.20%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|34.80%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|90.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PORIX % Rank
|US
|52.39%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|69.71%
|Non US
|44.46%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|25.88%
|PORIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|64.08%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|85.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|83.26%
|PORIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PORIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|54.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PORIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|7.45%
|PORIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PORIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.67%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|68.05%
|PORIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PORIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PORIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.40%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|59.77%
|PORIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.491
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2007
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Matthew W. Patsky, CFA- Matt is a managing partner, CEO, portfolio manager, and leads our Sustainable Opportunities strategy. He joined Trillium in 2009, and has three decades of experience in investment research and investment management. Matt began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1984 as a technology analyst. In 1989, while covering emerging growth companies for Lehman, he began to incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into his research, becoming the first sell side analyst in the United States to publish on the topic of socially responsible investing in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2019
3.05
3.1%
Patrick Wollenberg, CEFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Advisor in September 2018 with previous experience as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst for several Global and European equity funds at ING Investment Management and Robeco Asset Management, where he started his career in 1994. Immediately prior to joining Trillium, he was an Investment Director at John Hancock Investments (JHI), covering global, international, emerging markets and US equity funds for John Hancock. While at JHI, Patrick served as an ESG specialist at the firm, driving product development, content creation and client education. Patrick also served in due diligence roles at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth & Investment Management. Patrick completed his Masters of Science (Honors) in Business Administration in 1992 and Masters of Science Economics (Honors) in 1994 from Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Patrick is a Certified European Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Laura L. McGonagle, CFA- Laura is a senior vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst, and leads our Small/Mid Cap Core strategy. She joined Trillium Asset Management in 2001. Prior to joining Trillium she was an equity research analyst at Adams, Harkness and Hill, a Boston-based investment bank that focuses on emerging growth companies. Laura’s last position at Adams was as a sell-side equity analyst in the “Healthy Living” group. This group covered specialty consumer stocks which addressed the consumers’ growing awareness of the impact of nutrition, environment and lifestyle choices on their well-being. Laura earned a B.A. in quantitative economics from Tufts University in 1992. Laura is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2021
1.13
1.1%
John Quealy is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the ESG Global Equity strategy. He oversees the management of all investment strategies and portfolio construction at Trillium. He joined the firm in 2018 and has extensive experience in sustainable investing. Prior to joining Trillium, John spent 17 years with Canaccord Genuity in Equity Research, where he was a Managing Director, specializing in the Sustainability and Industrial Technology sectors. He joined the firm as an Associate in 2000, helping to launch this franchise in the United States. Over his career, John helped lead Canaccord's efforts across this emerging area, having previously served as Sector Head overseeing Sustainability Equity Research in North America and the UK. John has covered a broad array of companies in the Energy Technology, Water, Recycling, Agriculture, and Electrical Equipment sectors. Prior to Canaccord, John worked for Deloitte & Touche, where he was a Manager in the Audit and Assurance practice, serving a wide range of domestic and international, public, and private companies. John has served on the boards of Rosie's Place (founded in 1974 as the first dedicated Women's Shelter in the U.S.) and the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM). John received a B.S. degree in Accounting and Philosophy cum laude from Boston College and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
