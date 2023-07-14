Governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities, have above average growth potential, and are reasonably valued. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities that meet the Adviser’s ESG criteria, although the Adviser intends to normally be fully invested in such securities.

When selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser conducts detailed financial analysis that includes a review of ESG issues and how they may impact a stock’s valuation or performance and selects securities that meet the Adviser’s financial and ESG criteria. ESG factors can reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including climate change policies, supply chain and human rights policies. Companies that meet the Adviser’s ESG criteria typically have transparent sustainability data and policy reporting. ESG criteria may be somewhat different industry by industry. For example, factory-level environmental assessments are relevant to the Industrial Sector while not applicable to the Financial Services sector. In its selection process, of the three ESG components, the Adviser emphasizes “Environmental” factors, such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship and environmental strategies for the Fund, more than Social and Governance factors. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third-party providers for both financial and ESG data, in addition to internally generated analysis, throughout its proprietary investment process. Third-party information providers currently include Bloomberg L.P., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.

The Fund invests globally and has exposure to both emerging (including frontier market countries) and developed markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, and seeks diversification by country and economic sector. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Global Equity Fund generally will invest between 35-50% of its net assets in foreign companies. Foreign companies are those that either maintain their principal place of business outside of the United States, have their securities principally traded on non-U.S. exchanges or were formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. Foreign companies may include companies doing business in the United States but meet the general criteria of a foreign company described above. The Fund generally will invest in approximately 20 to 35 different countries outside of the United States.

The Global Equity Fund’s foreign holdings may include companies domiciled in emerging markets (including frontier market countries) as well as companies domiciled in developed markets. There is no limit to the percent of the Fund’s foreign holdings that may be invested in either emerging (including frontier market countries) or developed markets and therefore the Fund may be invested entirely in companies from emerging markets. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third party economic and financial information providers in its process to categorize emerging markets countries. Emerging markets are markets of countries in the initial stages of industrialization and generally have low per capita income. Certain emerging markets are sometimes referred to as “frontier markets.” Frontier markets are the least advanced capital markets in the developing world. Frontier markets are countries with investable stock markets that are less established than those in the emerging markets.

The Adviser believes that the best long-term investments are found in companies with above-average financial characteristics and growth potential that also excel at managing environmental risks and opportunities, societal impact, and corporate governance impact. The Adviser believes that a company’s understanding of environmental, social and governance principles demonstrates the qualities of innovation and leadership that create a distinct competitive advantage and build long-term value. Therefore, the Adviser conducts fundamental research to find companies with attractive environmental,

societal, and financial attributes. In conducting fundamental research, the Adviser combines traditional investment information with proprietary environmental, social, and governance analysis. The Adviser believes that this creates a complete picture of how each company behaves commercially and how it deals with existing and emerging environmental risks and opportunities. The Adviser considers a company’s position on various factors such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship, environmental strategies, stance on human rights and equality, societal impact as well as its corporate governance practices.

The Adviser believes that finding companies that meet its financial and environmental standards is an important part of the process, but that it is also critical to make investments at reasonable valuations.

The Adviser may sell stocks for several reasons, including when the stock no longer meets its ESG criteria or when the security declines in value or is overvalued and no longer reflects the investment thesis defined by the Adviser.

Additionally, the Global Equity Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements of up to 33 1/3% of the securities in its portfolio to brokers, dealers and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio.