Trending ETFs

Trillium ESG Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
PORIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.97 -0.21 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (PORTX) Primary Inst (PORIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$909 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PORIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Trillium ESG Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Trillium Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    11497573
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Patsky

Fund Description

The Global Equity Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that Trillium Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes are leaders in managing Environmental, Social, and
Governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities, have above average growth potential, and are reasonably valued. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities that meet the Adviser’s ESG criteria, although the Adviser intends to normally be fully invested in such securities.
When selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser conducts detailed financial analysis that includes a review of ESG issues and how they may impact a stock’s valuation or performance and selects securities that meet the Adviser’s financial and ESG criteria. ESG factors can reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including climate change policies, supply chain and human rights policies. Companies that meet the Adviser’s ESG criteria typically have transparent sustainability data and policy reporting. ESG criteria may be somewhat different industry by industry. For example, factory-level environmental assessments are relevant to the Industrial Sector while not applicable to the Financial Services sector. In its selection process, of the three ESG components, the Adviser emphasizes “Environmental” factors, such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship and environmental strategies for the Fund, more than Social and Governance factors. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third-party providers for both financial and ESG data, in addition to internally generated analysis, throughout its proprietary investment process. Third-party information providers currently include Bloomberg L.P., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.
The Fund invests globally and has exposure to both emerging (including frontier market countries) and developed markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, and seeks diversification by country and economic sector. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
The Global Equity Fund generally will invest between 35-50% of its net assets in foreign companies. Foreign companies are those that either maintain their principal place of business outside of the United States, have their securities principally traded on non-U.S. exchanges or were formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. Foreign companies may include companies doing business in the United States but meet the general criteria of a foreign company described above. The Fund generally will invest in approximately 20 to 35 different countries outside of the United States.
The Global Equity Fund’s foreign holdings may include companies domiciled in emerging markets (including frontier market countries) as well as companies domiciled in developed markets. There is no limit to the percent of the Fund’s foreign holdings that may be invested in either emerging (including frontier market countries) or developed markets and therefore the Fund may be invested entirely in companies from emerging markets. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third party economic and financial information providers in its process to categorize emerging markets countries. Emerging markets are markets of countries in the initial stages of industrialization and generally have low per capita income. Certain emerging markets are sometimes referred to as “frontier markets.” Frontier markets are the least advanced capital markets in the developing world. Frontier markets are countries with investable stock markets that are less established than those in the emerging markets.
The Adviser believes that the best long-term investments are found in companies with above-average financial characteristics and growth potential that also excel at managing environmental risks and opportunities, societal impact, and corporate governance impact. The Adviser believes that a company’s understanding of environmental, social and governance principles demonstrates the qualities of innovation and leadership that create a distinct competitive advantage and build long-term value. Therefore, the Adviser conducts fundamental research to find companies with attractive environmental,
societal, and financial attributes. In conducting fundamental research, the Adviser combines traditional investment information with proprietary environmental, social, and governance analysis. The Adviser believes that this creates a complete picture of how each company behaves commercially and how it deals with existing and emerging environmental risks and opportunities. The Adviser considers a company’s position on various factors such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship, environmental strategies, stance on human rights and equality, societal impact as well as its corporate governance practices.
The Adviser believes that finding companies that meet its financial and environmental standards is an important part of the process, but that it is also critical to make investments at reasonable valuations.
The Adviser may sell stocks for several reasons, including when the stock no longer meets its ESG criteria or when the security declines in value or is overvalued and no longer reflects the investment thesis defined by the Adviser.
Additionally, the Global Equity Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements of up to 33 1/3% of the securities in its portfolio to brokers, dealers and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio.
Read More

PORIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PORIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -35.6% 29.2% 55.37%
1 Yr 11.1% 17.3% 252.4% 35.91%
3 Yr 7.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 20.07%
5 Yr 5.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 27.65%
10 Yr 4.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 38.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PORIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -24.3% 957.1% 23.64%
2021 9.1% -38.3% 47.1% 28.57%
2020 6.9% -54.2% 0.6% 22.48%
2019 5.8% -76.0% 54.1% 19.03%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% 77.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PORIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -35.6% 29.2% 55.93%
1 Yr 11.1% 11.4% 252.4% 32.50%
3 Yr 7.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 18.49%
5 Yr 5.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 26.04%
10 Yr 4.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 37.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PORIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -24.3% 957.1% 23.64%
2021 9.1% -33.1% 47.1% 28.70%
2020 6.9% -44.4% 1.8% 43.20%
2019 5.8% -6.5% 54.1% 34.70%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 89.15%

NAV & Total Return History

PORIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PORIX Category Low Category High PORIX % Rank
Net Assets 909 M 199 K 133 B 40.35%
Number of Holdings 125 1 9075 29.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 202 M -18 M 37.6 B 50.00%
Weighting of Top 10 22.33% 9.1% 100.0% 83.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.81%
  3. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 3.13%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.06%
  5. BYD Co Ltd Class H 1.72%
  6. BYD Co Ltd Class H 1.72%
  7. BYD Co Ltd Class H 1.72%
  8. BYD Co Ltd Class H 1.72%
  9. BYD Co Ltd Class H 1.72%
  10. BYD Co Ltd Class H 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PORIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 61.84% 125.47% 54.52%
Cash 		3.16% -174.70% 23.12% 40.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 71.59%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 74.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 68.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 69.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PORIX % Rank
Technology 		19.44% 0.00% 49.87% 51.76%
Financial Services 		16.31% 0.00% 38.42% 35.24%
Industrials 		13.70% 0.00% 44.06% 8.37%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 35.42% 44.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.74% 0.00% 40.94% 55.84%
Consumer Defense 		9.48% 0.00% 73.28% 45.81%
Communication Services 		5.01% 0.00% 57.66% 87.89%
Basic Materials 		3.96% 0.00% 38.60% 42.18%
Real Estate 		3.46% 0.00% 39.48% 18.72%
Utilities 		3.20% 0.00% 29.12% 34.80%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 90.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PORIX % Rank
US 		52.39% 0.13% 103.82% 69.71%
Non US 		44.46% 0.58% 99.46% 25.88%

PORIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PORIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 44.27% 64.08%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 85.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 83.26%

Sales Fees

PORIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PORIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 54.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PORIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 395.00% 7.45%

PORIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PORIX Category Low Category High PORIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.67% 0.00% 3.26% 68.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PORIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PORIX Category Low Category High PORIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -4.27% 12.65% 59.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PORIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PORIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Patsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Matthew W. Patsky, CFA- Matt is a managing partner, CEO, portfolio manager, and leads our Sustainable Opportunities strategy. He joined Trillium in 2009, and has three decades of experience in investment research and investment management. Matt began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1984 as a technology analyst. In 1989, while covering emerging growth companies for Lehman, he began to incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into his research, becoming the first sell side analyst in the United States to publish on the topic of socially responsible investing in 1994.

Patrick Wollenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2019

3.05

3.1%

Patrick Wollenberg, CEFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Advisor in September 2018 with previous experience as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst for several Global and European equity funds at ING Investment Management and Robeco Asset Management, where he started his career in 1994. Immediately prior to joining Trillium, he was an Investment Director at John Hancock Investments (JHI), covering global, international, emerging markets and US equity funds for John Hancock. While at JHI, Patrick served as an ESG specialist at the firm, driving product development, content creation and client education. Patrick also served in due diligence roles at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth & Investment Management. Patrick completed his Masters of Science (Honors) in Business Administration in 1992 and Masters of Science Economics (Honors) in 1994 from Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Patrick is a Certified European Financial Analyst.

Laura McGonagle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Laura L. McGonagle, CFA- Laura is a senior vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst, and leads our Small/Mid Cap Core strategy. She joined Trillium Asset Management in 2001. Prior to joining Trillium she was an equity research analyst at Adams, Harkness and Hill, a Boston-based investment bank that focuses on emerging growth companies. Laura’s last position at Adams was as a sell-side equity analyst in the “Healthy Living” group. This group covered specialty consumer stocks which addressed the consumers’ growing awareness of the impact of nutrition, environment and lifestyle choices on their well-being. Laura earned a B.A. in quantitative economics from Tufts University in 1992. Laura is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

John Quealy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

John Quealy is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the ESG Global Equity strategy. He oversees the management of all investment strategies and portfolio construction at Trillium. He joined the firm in 2018 and has extensive experience in sustainable investing. Prior to joining Trillium, John spent 17 years with Canaccord Genuity in Equity Research, where he was a Managing Director, specializing in the Sustainability and Industrial Technology sectors. He joined the firm as an Associate in 2000, helping to launch this franchise in the United States. Over his career, John helped lead Canaccord's efforts across this emerging area, having previously served as Sector Head overseeing Sustainability Equity Research in North America and the UK. John has covered a broad array of companies in the Energy Technology, Water, Recycling, Agriculture, and Electrical Equipment sectors. Prior to Canaccord, John worked for Deloitte & Touche, where he was a Manager in the Audit and Assurance practice, serving a wide range of domestic and international, public, and private companies. John has served on the boards of Rosie's Place (founded in 1974 as the first dedicated Women's Shelter in the U.S.) and the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM). John received a B.S. degree in Accounting and Philosophy cum laude from Boston College and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

