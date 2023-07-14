Under normal market conditions, the Opportunity Fund invests primarily in a variety of equity and equity-related securities, including common stocks. The Opportunity Fund attempts to buy investments priced to generate long-term total returns significantly above those of general stock indices and U.S. treasuries. Using a value orientation, the Investment Manager invests in positions in the United States and other developed markets. The Investment Manager’s investment strategy consists of bottom-up fundamental value analysis with an emphasis on companies believed to have strong balance sheets whose securities will better maintain their value relative to peers in declining markets. In evaluating potential investments, the Investment Manager considers qualitative factors, including quality of management, quality of product or service, overall franchise or brand value, composition of the board of directors, and the uniqueness of the business model. The Investment Manager looks for the presence of catalysts to improve internal performance, such as a change in management, a new management incentive program closely linked to the price of the stock, the sale of an underperforming asset or business unit, or a positive change in industry fundamentals.

The Investment Manager believes that fundamental analysis can identify undervalued investment opportunities. Substantial gains are possible whenever a security’s price does not accurately reflect future cash flow and earnings power or where current or future asset values have not been fully recognized. The Investment Manager believes that risk can be managed through a careful selection process that focuses on the relationship between the actual market price of a security and the intrinsic value of which the security represents an interest. The Investment Manager's security selection process reflects a defensive investment style that seeks to participate in rising equity markets while mitigating downside risk in declining markets.

The investment program of the Opportunity Fund focuses on value. The Investment Manager believes that value will typically be manifest in one of four ways: (1) attractive corporate financial characteristics such as free cash flow yield, dividend yield and price/earnings (P/E) ratio; (2) inexpensive underlying assets as measured by analytical techniques such as private market value, replacement cost, or mark to market; (3) depressed stock price (often known as contrarian investing); and (4) companies with growth characteristics selling substantially less expensively compared to their own history or other similar growers. Suitable securities often look attractive on more than one measure of value.

In pursuit of its value-oriented strategy, the Opportunity Fund may invest substantially in small and mid-cap companies. For the purposes of this investment policy, small to mid-cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase in the range of $150 million to $15 billion. The Investment Manager believes that, within the small to mid-cap universe of equity securities, incremental returns can be achieved by combining a disciplined quantitative approach with traditional fundamental analysis. The Opportunity Fund has no fixed ratio for small and mid-cap securities in its portfolio, and while its focus is on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers as well.