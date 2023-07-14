Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Prospector Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
POPFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.46 -0.1 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POPFX) Primary
POPFX (Mutual Fund)

Prospector Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.46 -0.1 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POPFX) Primary
POPFX (Mutual Fund)

Prospector Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.46 -0.1 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POPFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Prospector Opportunity Fund

POPFX | Fund

$24.46

$223 M

0.67%

$0.17

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$223 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Prospector Opportunity Fund

POPFX | Fund

$24.46

$223 M

0.67%

$0.17

1.34%

POPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Prospector Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Prospector Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    9100774
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin O' Brien

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Opportunity Fund invests primarily in a variety of equity and equity-related securities, including common stocks. The Opportunity Fund attempts to buy investments priced to generate long-term total returns significantly above those of general stock indices and U.S. treasuries. Using a value orientation, the Investment Manager invests in positions in the United States and other developed markets. The Investment Manager’s investment strategy consists of bottom-up fundamental value analysis with an emphasis on companies believed to have strong balance sheets whose securities will better maintain their value relative to peers in declining markets. In evaluating potential investments, the Investment Manager considers qualitative factors, including quality of management, quality of product or service, overall franchise or brand value, composition of the board of directors, and the uniqueness of the business model. The Investment Manager looks for the presence of catalysts to improve internal performance, such as a change in management, a new management incentive program closely linked to the price of the stock, the sale of an underperforming asset or business unit, or a positive change in industry fundamentals.
The Investment Manager believes that fundamental analysis can identify undervalued investment opportunities. Substantial gains are possible whenever a security’s price does not accurately reflect future cash flow and earnings power or where current or future asset values have not been fully recognized. The Investment Manager believes that risk can be managed through a careful selection process that focuses on the relationship between the actual market price of a security and the intrinsic value of which the security represents an interest. The Investment Manager's security selection process reflects a defensive investment style that seeks to participate in rising equity markets while mitigating downside risk in declining markets.
The investment program of the Opportunity Fund focuses on value. The Investment Manager believes that value will typically be manifest in one of four ways: (1) attractive corporate financial characteristics such as free cash flow yield, dividend yield and price/earnings (P/E) ratio; (2) inexpensive underlying assets as measured by analytical techniques such as private market value, replacement cost, or mark to market; (3) depressed stock price (often known as contrarian investing); and (4) companies with growth characteristics selling substantially less expensively compared to their own history or other similar growers. Suitable securities often look attractive on more than one measure of value.
In pursuit of its value-oriented strategy, the Opportunity Fund may invest substantially in small and mid-cap companies. For the purposes of this investment policy, small to mid-cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase in the range of $150 million to $15 billion. The Investment Manager believes that, within the small to mid-cap universe of equity securities, incremental returns can be achieved by combining a disciplined quantitative approach with traditional fundamental analysis. The Opportunity Fund has no fixed ratio for small and mid-cap securities in its portfolio, and while its focus is on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers as well.
The Opportunity Fund may also engage in currency transactions as well as transactions involving the purchase and sale of options on securities and other types of derivatives.
Read More

POPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -23.7% 31.6% 87.72%
1 Yr 8.5% -41.1% 28.9% 56.50%
3 Yr 7.4%* -20.8% 20.7% 38.08%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 28.57%
10 Yr 1.4%* -10.0% 11.3% 39.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -52.6% 20.1% 6.09%
2021 6.1% -25.0% 15.1% 42.12%
2020 0.9% -2.9% 196.6% 84.99%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 8.3% 64.79%
2018 -2.4% -11.1% 0.0% 19.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -27.0% 31.6% 78.20%
1 Yr 8.5% -41.1% 48.6% 47.38%
3 Yr 7.4%* -20.8% 20.7% 37.04%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 35.17%
10 Yr 1.4%* -9.0% 12.9% 78.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -52.6% 20.1% 6.09%
2021 6.1% -25.0% 15.1% 42.12%
2020 0.9% -2.9% 196.6% 84.99%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 8.3% 64.79%
2018 -2.4% -11.1% 0.0% 37.54%

NAV & Total Return History

POPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POPFX Category Low Category High POPFX % Rank
Net Assets 223 M 481 K 145 B 65.34%
Number of Holdings 72 1 2445 60.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.5 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 51.74%
Weighting of Top 10 29.33% 2.9% 100.0% 31.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 5.33%
  2. Curtiss-Wright Corp 3.14%
  3. Littelfuse Inc 3.06%
  4. Alleghany Corp 2.79%
  5. JM Smucker Co 2.78%
  6. Robert Half International Inc 2.69%
  7. Brown & Brown Inc 2.68%
  8. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd 2.65%
  9. Globe Life Inc 2.62%
  10. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC 2.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POPFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.04% 0.00% 100.57% 91.04%
Cash 		5.33% -2.51% 100.00% 10.70%
Other 		1.63% -1.04% 36.11% 1.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 78.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 79.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 78.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POPFX % Rank
Financial Services 		46.10% 0.00% 46.10% 0.25%
Healthcare 		10.23% 0.00% 47.15% 51.87%
Industrials 		9.32% 0.00% 45.89% 88.78%
Technology 		8.33% 0.00% 40.65% 94.01%
Energy 		6.75% 0.00% 58.13% 29.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.05% 2.49% 46.48% 91.52%
Consumer Defense 		5.68% 0.00% 32.18% 21.70%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 26.18% 68.58%
Real Estate 		2.48% 0.00% 25.82% 79.55%
Communication Services 		0.41% 0.00% 30.98% 87.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 96.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POPFX % Rank
US 		87.03% 0.00% 100.04% 89.05%
Non US 		6.01% 0.00% 27.19% 16.92%

POPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.03% 33.98% 29.44%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.00% 25.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

POPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 65.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 321.00% 31.44%

POPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POPFX Category Low Category High POPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.67% 0.00% 3.08% 84.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POPFX Category Low Category High POPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -2.06% 3.38% 49.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin O' Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Mr. O’Brien has been a portfolio manager at Prospector Partners, LLC since 2003 and has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than twenty-five years. Mr. O’Brien is also an Executive Vice President of Prospector Funds, Inc. In addition, from April 2003 through August 2005, Mr. O’Brien served as a Managing Director of White Mountains Advisors, LLC. From April 1996 through April 2003, Mr. O’Brien was an employee of Neuberger Berman, where he began as an investment analyst (1996-1999), served as Vice President (1999-2001), and Managing Director (2001-2003). At the end of Mr. O’Brien’s tenure at Neuberger Berman, Mr. O’Brien’s responsibilities included the co-management of equity assets of institutional investors and mutual funds. At Neuberger Berman, Mr. O’Brien served as co-manager of the Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund. Mr. O’Brien was responsible for following stocks in the financial services, consumer, and technology sectors. From 1991 through 1996, Mr. O’Brien was an employee of Alex, Brown & Sons, where he was an analyst following the financial services industry. His coverage universe included property-casualty insurance, specialty finance, asset management, and diversified financial services. Mr. O’Brien received a B.S. magna cum laude from Central Connecticut State University in 1986. Additionally, Mr. O’Brien received a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1995.

Jason Kish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Kish has been a portfolio manager at Prospector Partners, LLC since 2013 and has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than fifteen years. He is also an Executive Vice President of Prospector Funds, Inc. When Mr. Kish joined Prospector Partners, LLC in 1997, he began as a junior analyst, covering all industries, eventually serving as the property-casualty analyst and became the Director of Research in 2010. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. Kish worked as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand, LLP in Hartford, CT. Mr. Kish received a B.S.B.A. from Providence College in 1995. He received his Certified Public Accountant designation in 2000 and his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004.

Steven Labbe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Labbe is a portfolio manager at Prospector Funds and has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than 20 years. Mr. Labbe joined Prospector Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Prospector Funds Inc, in March, 2012. He began as an analyst, covering the insurance industry and gradually increased his coverage to asset managers, exchanges, and brokers; he became a portfolio manager in July, 2020. From 1996 to 2012, Mr. Labbe was employed as an analyst with Langen McAlenney, a division of Janney Montgomery Scott, covering the insurance industry. Mr. Labbe received a B.S. degree in Mathematics, from Central Connecticut State University in December, 1995. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×