Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund

mutual fund
POMIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.47 -0.1 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POMIX) Primary
POMIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.47 -0.1 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POMIX) Primary
POMIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.47 -0.1 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POMIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund

POMIX | Fund

$48.47

$2.06 B

1.24%

$0.60

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

Net Assets

$2.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund

POMIX | Fund

$48.47

$2.06 B

1.24%

$0.60

0.26%

POMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jan 30, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund does not attempt to fully replicate the index by owning each of the stocks in the index. The fund uses a sampling strategy, investing substantially all of its assets in a group of stocks

representative of the sector allocations, financial characteristics, and other attributes of the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund seeks to track the performance of the entire U.S. stock market by tracking the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P Total Market Index (S&P Index). The S&P Index is a broad-market index consisting of all eligible U.S. common equities, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks. The S&P Index included 4,223 stocks as of December 31, 2021.

In an attempt to track the S&P Index, the adviser selects stocks based on industry, size, and other characteristics. For example, if technology stocks made up 15% of the S&P Index, the fund would invest approximately 15% of its assets in technology stocks with similar characteristics. Several factors are considered in selecting representative stocks, including historical price movement, market capitalization, transaction costs, and others.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts and exchange-traded funds. Futures and exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

Read More

POMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -14.3% 35.6% 23.13%
1 Yr 16.5% -55.6% 38.6% 20.59%
3 Yr 10.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 18.23%
5 Yr 8.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 15.68%
10 Yr 9.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 8.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -64.5% 28.9% 48.33%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 22.48%
2020 5.7% -13.9% 183.6% 19.37%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 19.86%
2018 -1.7% -13.5% 12.6% 21.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -20.5% 35.6% 19.91%
1 Yr 16.5% -55.6% 40.3% 14.86%
3 Yr 10.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 18.91%
5 Yr 8.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 17.01%
10 Yr 9.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 16.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -64.5% 28.9% 48.41%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.02%
2020 5.7% -13.9% 183.6% 19.69%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 19.86%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 47.26%

NAV & Total Return History

POMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POMIX Category Low Category High POMIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.06 B 177 K 1.21 T 39.82%
Number of Holdings 1226 2 4154 3.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 566 M 288 K 270 B 43.51%
Weighting of Top 10 24.78% 1.8% 106.2% 83.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.94%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.15%
  4. Tesla Inc 1.96%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.85%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.71%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.52%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.38%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.16%
  10. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 1.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POMIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.06% 0.00% 130.24% 3.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 91.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 91.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 90.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 90.92%
Cash 		-0.06% -102.29% 100.00% 96.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POMIX % Rank
Technology 		25.36% 0.00% 48.94% 31.81%
Financial Services 		13.39% 0.00% 55.59% 52.89%
Healthcare 		13.32% 0.00% 60.70% 76.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.83% 0.00% 30.33% 24.81%
Industrials 		8.68% 0.00% 29.90% 56.85%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 48.33%
Consumer Defense 		5.95% 0.00% 47.71% 74.51%
Energy 		3.94% 0.00% 41.64% 54.72%
Real Estate 		3.69% 0.00% 31.91% 21.31%
Utilities 		2.70% 0.00% 20.91% 49.62%
Basic Materials 		2.51% 0.00% 25.70% 51.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POMIX % Rank
US 		98.98% 0.00% 127.77% 11.40%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 32.38% 66.24%

POMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.01% 49.27% 86.67%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 2.00% 9.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 72.17%

Sales Fees

POMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 93.85%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 496.00% 41.30%

POMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POMIX Category Low Category High POMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.24% 0.00% 24.20% 97.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POMIX Category Low Category High POMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.03% -54.00% 6.06% 31.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×