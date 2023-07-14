Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
18.1%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.6%
Net Assets
$2.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund does not attempt to fully replicate the index by owning each of the stocks in the index. The fund uses a sampling strategy, investing substantially all of its assets in a group of stocks
representative of the sector allocations, financial characteristics, and other attributes of the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.
The fund seeks to track the performance of the entire U.S. stock market by tracking the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P Total Market Index (S&P Index). The S&P Index is a broad-market index consisting of all eligible U.S. common equities, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks. The S&P Index included 4,223 stocks as of December 31, 2021.
In an attempt to track the S&P Index, the adviser selects stocks based on industry, size, and other characteristics. For example, if technology stocks made up 15% of the S&P Index, the fund would invest approximately 15% of its assets in technology stocks with similar characteristics. Several factors are considered in selecting representative stocks, including historical price movement, market capitalization, transaction costs, and others.
Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.
While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts and exchange-traded funds. Futures and exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.
|Period
|POMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|23.13%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|20.59%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|18.23%
|5 Yr
|8.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|15.68%
|10 Yr
|9.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|8.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|POMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|48.33%
|2021
|11.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|22.48%
|2020
|5.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|19.37%
|2019
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|19.86%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|21.82%
|Period
|POMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|19.91%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|14.86%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|18.91%
|5 Yr
|8.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|17.01%
|10 Yr
|9.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|16.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|POMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|48.41%
|2021
|11.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|23.02%
|2020
|5.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|19.69%
|2019
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|19.86%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|47.26%
|POMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.06 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|39.82%
|Number of Holdings
|1226
|2
|4154
|3.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|566 M
|288 K
|270 B
|43.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.78%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|83.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.06%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|3.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|91.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|91.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|90.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|90.92%
|Cash
|-0.06%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|96.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POMIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|31.81%
|Financial Services
|13.39%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|52.89%
|Healthcare
|13.32%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|76.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.83%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|24.81%
|Industrials
|8.68%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|56.85%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|48.33%
|Consumer Defense
|5.95%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|74.51%
|Energy
|3.94%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|54.72%
|Real Estate
|3.69%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|21.31%
|Utilities
|2.70%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|49.62%
|Basic Materials
|2.51%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|51.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POMIX % Rank
|US
|98.98%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|11.40%
|Non US
|1.08%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|66.24%
|POMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|86.67%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|9.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|72.17%
|POMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|POMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|93.85%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|41.30%
|POMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.24%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|97.91%
|POMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|POMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|31.19%
|POMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2005
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2000
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1999
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1998
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
