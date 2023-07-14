Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iMGP Oldfield International Value Fund

POIVX | Fund

$11.10

$24 M

1.23%

$0.14

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.31%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

POIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iMGP Oldfield International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    iM Global Partner Fund Management
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nigel Waller

Fund Description

The Oldfield International Value Fund invests in the securities of companies with market capitalization of $10 billion or greater that the subadvisor to the Fund (the “manager” or “sub‑advisor”) believes have strong appreciation potential. Under normal market conditions, the Oldfield International Value Fund’s portfolio is typically composed of between 25 to 30 stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Oldfield International Value Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of value companies domiciled outside the United States, or having the majority of their assets located in or deriving a majority of their operating income from countries outside the United States, mostly mid‑ to large‑sized companies (i.e., companies with a market capitalization of greater than $10 billion at the time of acquisition), including companies located in emerging markets. Investments in companies located in emerging market countries are expected to be 20% or less of the Oldfield International Value Fund’s net assets. Value stocks are those that are believed to be undervalued in comparison to their peers due to temporary adverse market or industry or business developments that result in a stock trading at a discount to estimated long-term intrinsic value, which is determined by the sub‑advisor and measured using traditional financial metrics such as low price‑to‑earnings, price‑to‑cash‑flow, and/or price‑to‑book ratios. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Concentration of investments in certain sectors – including, but not limited to, the consumer discretionary, financial, healthcare and industrial sectors – may occur from time to time as a result of the implementation of the Oldfield International Value Fund’s investment strategy by the manager.
By executing its investment strategy, the Oldfield International Value Fund seeks to:
leverage the efforts of an experienced, high quality manager; 
access the highest-conviction ideas of the manager at any point in time; and
deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 25 to 30) and industries and countries while still allowing the manager to focus on only its favorite stocks.
Generally, a security may be sold: (1) if the manager believes the security’s market price exceeds the manager’s estimate of intrinsic value; (2) if the manager’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (3) if a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (4) if general market conditions trigger a change in the manager’s assessment criteria; or (5) for other portfolio management reasons. The Oldfield International Value Fund’s investment manager may trade its portfolio frequently.
Read More

POIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -0.2% 22.0% 37.31%
1 Yr 17.6% -23.7% 32.5% 62.02%
3 Yr N/A* -4.8% 20.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 9.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -27.8% 166.1% 86.40%
2021 4.9% -42.2% 28.2% 31.19%
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -9.7% 22.0% 37.31%
1 Yr 17.6% -23.7% 56.0% 57.40%
3 Yr N/A* -4.8% 22.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 12.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -27.8% 166.1% 86.40%
2021 4.9% -42.2% 28.2% 31.19%
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

POIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POIVX Category Low Category High POIVX % Rank
Net Assets 24 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 93.51%
Number of Holdings 28 2 3900 97.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M 530 K 13.7 B 86.47%
Weighting of Top 10 52.07% 7.3% 99.9% 3.92%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POIVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.18% 75.03% 100.46% 84.12%
Cash 		3.82% -31.92% 11.89% 13.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 7.35%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 31.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 1.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 5.29%

POIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.01% 21.16% 20.60%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.25% 40.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

POIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

POIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.31% 2.00% 158.16% 4.47%

POIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POIVX Category Low Category High POIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 8.48% 64.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POIVX Category Low Category High POIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.15% 0.18% 7.85% 58.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nigel Waller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Nigel is one of the founding partners of OP. He was previously at MLIM for 13 years. He was a director and portfolio manager on the global team. At MLIM he was also a member of the emerging markets and European teams in London and, from 1997 to 1999, the Asia team in Singapore. He graduated from City University. He is Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive. He co-manages the global and EAFE equity portfolios and contributes to the overall investment selection.

Jeremy DeGroot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).

Andrew Goodwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Andrew Goodwin joined OP in March 2013. He had previously been employed by SVG Capital in London for seven years managing mainly European equity portfolios. Before joining SVG, he held portfolio management positions at Sovereign Asset Management, American Express Asset Management and Phillips & Drew Fund Management. He graduated from Cambridge University. He co-manages the global and EAFE equity portfolios and contributes to the overall investment selection.

Kiko Vallarta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2022

0.2

0.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

