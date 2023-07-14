The Oldfield International Value Fund invests in the securities of companies with market capitalization of $10 billion or greater that the subadvisor to the Fund (the “manager” or “sub‑advisor”) believes have strong appreciation potential. Under normal market conditions, the Oldfield International Value Fund’s portfolio is typically composed of between 25 to 30 stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Oldfield International Value Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of value companies domiciled outside the United States, or having the majority of their assets located in or deriving a majority of their operating income from countries outside the United States , mostly mid‑ to large‑sized companies ( i.e. , companies with a market capitalization of greater than $10 billion at the time of acquisition), including companies located in emerging markets. Investments in companies located in emerging market countries are expected to be 20% or less of the Oldfield International Value Fund’s net assets. Value stocks are those that are believed to be undervalued in comparison to their peers due to temporary adverse market or industry or business developments that result in a stock trading at a discount to estimated long-term intrinsic value, which is determined by the sub‑advisor and measured using traditional financial metrics such as low price‑to‑earnings, price‑to‑cash‑flow, and/or price‑to‑book ratios. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Concentration of investments in certain sectors – including, but not limited to, the consumer discretionary, financial, healthcare and industrial sectors – may occur from time to time as a result of the implementation of the Oldfield International Value Fund’s investment strategy by the manager.

By executing its investment strategy, the Oldfield International Value Fund seeks to:

• leverage the efforts of an experienced, high quality manager;

• access the highest-conviction ideas of the manager at any point in time; and

• deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 25 to 30) and industries and countries while still allowing the manager to focus on only its favorite stocks.

Generally, a security may be sold: (1) if the manager believes the security’s market price exceeds the manager’s estimate of intrinsic value; (2) if the manager’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (3) if a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (4) if general market conditions trigger a change in the manager’s assessment criteria; or (5) for other portfolio management reasons. The Oldfield International Value Fund’s investment manager may trade its portfolio frequently.