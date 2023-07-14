Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.6%
1 yr return
17.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$24 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.1%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.31%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|leverage the efforts of an experienced, high quality manager;
|•
|access the highest-conviction ideas of the manager at any point in time; and
|•
|deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 25 to 30) and industries and countries while still allowing the manager to focus on only its favorite stocks.
|Period
|POIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|37.31%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|62.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|POIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|86.40%
|2021
|4.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|31.19%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|POIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|37.31%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|57.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|POIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|86.40%
|2021
|4.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|31.19%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|POIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|93.51%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|3900
|97.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.1 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|86.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.07%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|3.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.18%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|84.12%
|Cash
|3.82%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|13.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|7.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|31.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|1.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|5.29%
|POIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|20.60%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|40.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|POIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|POIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.31%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|4.47%
|POIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|64.60%
|POIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|POIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.15%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|58.66%
|POIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Nigel is one of the founding partners of OP. He was previously at MLIM for 13 years. He was a director and portfolio manager on the global team. At MLIM he was also a member of the emerging markets and European teams in London and, from 1997 to 1999, the Asia team in Singapore. He graduated from City University. He is Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive. He co-manages the global and EAFE equity portfolios and contributes to the overall investment selection.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Andrew Goodwin joined OP in March 2013. He had previously been employed by SVG Capital in London for seven years managing mainly European equity portfolios. Before joining SVG, he held portfolio management positions at Sovereign Asset Management, American Express Asset Management and Phillips & Drew Fund Management. He graduated from Cambridge University. He co-manages the global and EAFE equity portfolios and contributes to the overall investment selection.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2022
0.2
0.2%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...