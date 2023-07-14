Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
21.6%
1 yr return
22.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$265 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.7%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|POIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|2.75%
|1 Yr
|22.2%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|9.63%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|54.32%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|30.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|POIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|70.07%
|2021
|2.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|29.40%
|2020
|3.2%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|90.33%
|2019
|5.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|51.40%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|1.17%
|POIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|265 M
|167 K
|150 B
|74.31%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|5
|516
|97.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|175 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|59.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.73%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|2.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.49%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|69.59%
|Cash
|4.51%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|29.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|94.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|95.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|94.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|94.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POIIX % Rank
|Technology
|29.28%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|3.46%
|Healthcare
|25.34%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|4.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.39%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|7.37%
|Financial Services
|9.71%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|78.57%
|Consumer Defense
|4.82%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|83.87%
|Communication Services
|4.27%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|49.77%
|Industrials
|3.19%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|97.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|97.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|97.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POIIX % Rank
|Non US
|70.50%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|100.00%
|US
|24.99%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|0.92%
|POIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|55.84%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|POIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|POIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|68.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|58.07%
|POIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|95.17%
|POIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|POIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.09%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|67.75%
|POIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Todd Morris,Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the International Growth Strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. Mr. Morris joined Polen Capital in 2011. During his time at Polen Capital he has served as a Research Analyst and the Director of Research. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Morris worked in research and marketing roles with Prudential Insurance and Millennium Global Asset Management, respectively, and served for seven years in the U.S. Navy. During his naval career Mr. Morris navigated a warship on three deployments, taught at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and served with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Mr. Morris received a B.S. in History from the U.S. Naval Academy where he was a student athlete, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Mr. Fields joined Polen Capital in 2017 and is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and investment analysis for the Fund. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Fields spent eight years in Hong Kong where he worked for GaveKal Capital and Marshall Wace LLP as a research analyst evaluating Asian growth companies. He began his career at Fisher Investments as a junior analyst analyzing emerging markets companies. Mr. Fields received a B.S. in Finance from the University of Idaho and a M.S. in Global Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and HKUST Business School. Mr. Fields is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
