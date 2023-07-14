Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Polen International Growth Fund

mutual fund
POIIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.54 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (POIIX) Primary Inv (POIRX)
POIIX (Mutual Fund)

Polen International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.54 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (POIIX) Primary Inv (POIRX)
POIIX (Mutual Fund)

Polen International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.54 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (POIIX) Primary Inv (POIRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polen International Growth Fund

POIIX | Fund

$15.54

$265 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.6%

1 yr return

22.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$265 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polen International Growth Fund

POIIX | Fund

$15.54

$265 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.03%

POIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Polen International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Polen Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Morris

Fund Description

The Fund typically invests in a focused portfolio of approximately 25 to 35 common stocks of large capitalization companies (market capitalizations greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase), including companies in both developed and emerging markets, that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have a sustainable competitive advantage. In addition, the Fund may from time to time purchase common stock, including the common stock of medium capitalization or “mid-cap” companies (market capitalizations greater than $2 billion but less than $10 billion at the time of purchase), that do not meet this criteria if, in the Adviser’s opinion, the stock represents a particularly attractive investment opportunity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in non-U.S. equity securities. Non-U.S. equity securities are securities of companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market outside the U.S.; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed outside the U.S.; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, a country other than the U.S.; (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above; or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in a country or countries other than the U.S. While the Fund will, under normal market conditions invest in at least three different countries, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will ordinarily invest in approximately six or more countries. Consistent with its investment criteria, the Fund may invest in certain emerging market companies. Emerging market companies are companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market in an emerging country; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging countries; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging country, (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above, or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in an emerging country or countries.
“Emerging countries” include those currently considered to be an emerging or developing country by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, or the countries’ authorities, and all countries represented in any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products (GNP) than more developed countries.
The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental research process to identify companies that it believes have certain attractive characteristics, which typically reflect an underlying competitive advantage. Those characteristics include: (i) consistent and sustainable high return on capital, (ii) strong earnings growth and free cash flow generation, (iii) strong balance sheets and (iv) competent and shareholder-oriented management teams. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have a sustainable competitive advantage within an industry with high barriers to entry.
The Adviser believes that consistent earnings growth is the primary driver of intrinsic value growth and long-term stock price appreciation. Accordingly, the Adviser focuses on identifying and investing in a concentrated portfolio of high-quality large capitalization growth companies that it believes has a competitive advantage and can deliver sustainable, above-average earnings growth. The Adviser integrates material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into research analysis as part of a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s long-term financial sustainability. The Adviser believes that such companies not only have the potential to contribute greater returns to the Fund, but also may hold less risk of loss of capital.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.
The Fund will usually sell a security if, in the view of the Adviser, there is a potential threat to the company’s competitive advantage or a degradation in its prospects for strong, long-term earnings growth. The Adviser may also sell a security if it is believed by the Adviser to be overvalued or if a more attractive investment opportunity exists. Although the Adviser may purchase and then sell a security in a shorter period of time, the Adviser typically invests in securities with the expectation of holding those investments on a long term basis.
Read More

POIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -15.6% 24.4% 2.75%
1 Yr 22.2% -15.2% 26.9% 9.63%
3 Yr -0.9%* -27.5% 9.4% 54.32%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 30.97%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -49.5% -11.5% 70.07%
2021 2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 29.40%
2020 3.2% -1.7% 22.8% 90.33%
2019 5.9% -1.0% 9.7% 51.40%
2018 -1.2% -7.5% 11.0% 1.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -35.3% 24.4% 2.75%
1 Yr 22.2% -46.8% 26.9% 9.63%
3 Yr -0.9%* -27.5% 13.1% 54.70%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 35.82%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -49.5% -11.5% 70.07%
2021 2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 29.40%
2020 3.2% -1.7% 22.8% 90.33%
2019 5.9% -1.0% 9.7% 51.40%
2018 -1.2% -7.5% 11.0% 1.17%

NAV & Total Return History

POIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POIIX Category Low Category High POIIX % Rank
Net Assets 265 M 167 K 150 B 74.31%
Number of Holdings 27 5 516 97.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 175 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 59.91%
Weighting of Top 10 60.73% 10.3% 99.1% 2.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Icon PLC 9.71%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POIIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.49% 88.72% 101.51% 69.59%
Cash 		4.51% -1.51% 11.28% 29.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 94.70%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 95.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 94.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 94.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POIIX % Rank
Technology 		29.28% 1.51% 38.21% 3.46%
Healthcare 		25.34% 1.36% 29.58% 4.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		23.39% 0.00% 46.28% 7.37%
Financial Services 		9.71% 0.00% 38.62% 78.57%
Consumer Defense 		4.82% 0.00% 28.66% 83.87%
Communication Services 		4.27% 0.00% 41.13% 49.77%
Industrials 		3.19% 0.68% 31.28% 97.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 97.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 97.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POIIX % Rank
Non US 		70.50% 70.50% 101.51% 100.00%
US 		24.99% 0.00% 25.68% 0.92%

POIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 37.19% 55.84%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 81.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

POIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 68.75%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 7.00% 330.00% 58.07%

POIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POIIX Category Low Category High POIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 95.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POIIX Category Low Category High POIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -1.69% 3.16% 67.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Todd Morris,Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the International Growth Strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. Mr. Morris joined Polen Capital in 2011. During his time at Polen Capital he has served as a Research Analyst and the Director of Research. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Morris worked in research and marketing roles with Prudential Insurance and Millennium Global Asset Management, respectively, and served for seven years in the U.S. Navy. During his naval career Mr. Morris navigated a warship on three deployments, taught at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and served with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Mr. Morris received a B.S. in History from the U.S. Naval Academy where he was a student athlete, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Daniel Fields

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Fields joined Polen Capital in 2017 and is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and investment analysis for the Fund. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Fields spent eight years in Hong Kong where he worked for GaveKal Capital and Marshall Wace LLP as a research analyst evaluating Asian growth companies. He began his career at Fisher Investments as a junior analyst analyzing emerging markets companies. Mr. Fields received a B.S. in Finance from the University of Idaho and a M.S. in Global Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and HKUST Business School. Mr. Fields is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×