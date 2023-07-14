Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pin Oak Equity

mutual fund
POGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$73.53 -0.39 -0.53%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POGSX) Primary
POGSX (Mutual Fund)

Pin Oak Equity

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$73.53 -0.39 -0.53%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POGSX) Primary
POGSX (Mutual Fund)

Pin Oak Equity

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$73.53 -0.39 -0.53%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (POGSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pin Oak Equity

POGSX | Fund

$73.53

$146 M

0.13%

$0.09

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$146 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$73.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pin Oak Equity

POGSX | Fund

$73.53

$146 M

0.13%

$0.09

0.91%

POGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pin Oak Equity
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Associates
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Stimpson

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on assessment of its fundamental outlook. As a result, the Fund may own stocks of all market capitalizations, or all cap. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 40 common stocks.

The Adviser’s investment process begins with an analysis of the economy and various macroeconomic factors, followed by an evaluation of sectors and industries. It then focuses on the most attractive companies in these areas based on qualitative and quantitative factors. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries the Adviser believes offer the best risk-reward; this can result in significant differences in weightings between the Fund and its benchmark. The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Read More

POGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -14.3% 35.6% 62.47%
1 Yr 9.0% -55.6% 38.6% 60.56%
3 Yr 0.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 81.85%
5 Yr 0.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 63.70%
10 Yr 6.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 25.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -64.5% 28.9% 77.47%
2021 4.6% -20.5% 152.6% 77.67%
2020 1.9% -13.9% 183.6% 79.50%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 45.65%
2018 -1.8% -13.5% 12.6% 24.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -20.5% 35.6% 56.41%
1 Yr 9.0% -55.6% 40.3% 51.58%
3 Yr 0.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 82.37%
5 Yr 0.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 73.35%
10 Yr 6.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 59.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -64.5% 28.9% 77.54%
2021 4.6% -20.5% 152.6% 77.67%
2020 1.9% -13.9% 183.6% 79.42%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 46.15%
2018 -1.8% -10.9% 12.6% 50.18%

NAV & Total Return History

POGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POGSX Category Low Category High POGSX % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 177 K 1.21 T 81.21%
Number of Holdings 26 2 4154 97.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.5 M 288 K 270 B 72.02%
Weighting of Top 10 58.82% 1.8% 106.2% 4.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 10.65%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.96%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp 7.00%
  4. Xilinx Inc 6.36%
  5. McKesson Corp 6.29%
  6. Prime 0.01 4/1/21 4.75%
  7. Prime 0.01 4/1/21 4.75%
  8. Prime 0.01 4/1/21 4.75%
  9. Prime 0.01 4/1/21 4.75%
  10. Prime 0.01 4/1/21 4.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POGSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.97% 0.00% 130.24% 49.59%
Cash 		1.03% -102.29% 100.00% 47.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 11.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 7.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POGSX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.40% 0.00% 60.70% 1.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		25.05% 0.00% 30.33% 0.61%
Financial Services 		20.36% 0.00% 55.59% 7.46%
Communication Services 		17.47% 0.00% 27.94% 2.05%
Technology 		8.13% 0.00% 48.94% 95.59%
Industrials 		3.59% 0.00% 29.90% 98.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 85.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 86.99%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 85.62%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 98.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 94.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POGSX % Rank
US 		96.06% 0.00% 127.77% 55.51%
Non US 		2.91% 0.00% 32.38% 38.41%

POGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 49.27% 41.92%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 83.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 37.39%

Sales Fees

POGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 496.00% 14.92%

POGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POGSX Category Low Category High POGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 24.20% 49.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POGSX Category Low Category High POGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -54.00% 6.06% 83.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

James Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.

Jeffery Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×