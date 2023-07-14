Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$146 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.8%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on assessment of its fundamental outlook. As a result, the Fund may own stocks of all market capitalizations, or all cap. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 40 common stocks.
The Adviser’s investment process begins with an analysis of the economy and various macroeconomic factors, followed by an evaluation of sectors and industries. It then focuses on the most attractive companies in these areas based on qualitative and quantitative factors. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries the Adviser believes offer the best risk-reward; this can result in significant differences in weightings between the Fund and its benchmark. The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.
The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
|Period
|POGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|62.47%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|60.56%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|81.85%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|63.70%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|25.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|POGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|77.47%
|2021
|4.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|77.67%
|2020
|1.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|79.50%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|45.65%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|24.03%
|Period
|POGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|56.41%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|51.58%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|82.37%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|73.35%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|59.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|POGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|77.54%
|2021
|4.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|77.67%
|2020
|1.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|79.42%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|46.15%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|50.18%
|POGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|146 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|81.21%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|4154
|97.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|72.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.82%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|4.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.97%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|49.59%
|Cash
|1.03%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|47.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|11.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|6.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|7.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POGSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.40%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|1.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|25.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|0.61%
|Financial Services
|20.36%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|7.46%
|Communication Services
|17.47%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|2.05%
|Technology
|8.13%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|95.59%
|Industrials
|3.59%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|98.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|85.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|86.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|85.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|98.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|94.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POGSX % Rank
|US
|96.06%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|55.51%
|Non US
|2.91%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|38.41%
|POGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|41.92%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|83.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|37.39%
|POGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|POGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|14.92%
|POGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|49.66%
|POGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|POGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|83.30%
|POGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$2.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.621
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.528
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2019
3.37
3.4%
Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2019
3.37
3.4%
James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...