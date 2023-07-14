The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on assessment of its fundamental outlook. As a result, the Fund may own stocks of all market capitalizations, or all cap. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 40 common stocks.

The Adviser’s investment process begins with an analysis of the economy and various macroeconomic factors, followed by an evaluation of sectors and industries. It then focuses on the most attractive companies in these areas based on qualitative and quantitative factors. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries the Adviser believes offer the best risk-reward; this can result in significant differences in weightings between the Fund and its benchmark. The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.