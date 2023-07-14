Home
Trending ETFs

POGRX (Mutual Fund)

POGRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$7.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

POGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PrimeCap Odyssey Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    201401294
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Theo Kolokotrones

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of U.S. companies, emphasizing those companies with the potential for above average earnings growth. The Fund may invest in stocks across all market sectors and market capitalizations. Although it has historically invested primarily in large- and mid-capitalization companies, it has also invested a significant portion of its assets in small-capitalization stocks. Because of the bottom-up stock selection process of PRIMECAP Management Company (the “Advisor”), the Fund may maintain a significantly overweight or underweight position in a particular sector relative to the S&P 500® index, a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 large-capitalization stocks commonly used to represent the U.S. equity market, at any time. The Fund may also invest substantial assets in foreign securities through depository receipts or stocks traded on U.S. or foreign exchanges.
The Advisor, through its fundamental research, seeks to identify stocks that have above average growth aspects or attributes that may contribute to accelerated earnings growth in the foreseeable future. Catalysts for growth may include new products, new markets, new management, restructuring, a structural shift in demand or supply, or other changes in industry dynamics. These stocks typically provide little current income. The Advisor looks for companies that, in its judgment, will grow faster and/or will be more profitable than their current market valuations suggest and for companies with asset values that are not adequately reflected in their stock prices. The Advisor may sell a stock if its market price appears to have risen above its fundamental value, if other securities appear to be more favorably priced, if the reasons for which the stock was purchased no longer hold true, or for other reasons. The Advisor maintains a long-term focus and attempts to identify stocks that it believes will outperform the S&P 500® index over a three- to five-year time frame.
Read More

POGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -41.7% 64.0% 91.38%
1 Yr 5.7% -46.2% 77.9% 86.56%
3 Yr -1.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 63.62%
5 Yr -1.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 72.58%
10 Yr 5.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 32.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -85.9% 81.6% 9.84%
2021 2.0% -31.0% 26.7% 63.83%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 34.8% 98.95%
2019 4.2% -6.0% 10.6% 84.30%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 29.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -41.7% 64.0% 87.60%
1 Yr 5.7% -46.2% 77.9% 82.13%
3 Yr -1.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 63.15%
5 Yr -1.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 77.36%
10 Yr 5.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 62.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -85.9% 81.6% 9.84%
2021 2.0% -31.0% 26.7% 63.83%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 34.8% 98.95%
2019 4.2% -6.0% 10.6% 84.30%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 52.76%

NAV & Total Return History

POGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POGRX Category Low Category High POGRX % Rank
Net Assets 7.76 B 189 K 222 B 19.77%
Number of Holdings 172 2 3509 14.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.34 B -1.37 M 104 B 28.36%
Weighting of Top 10 26.69% 11.4% 116.5% 97.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly and Co 4.44%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POGRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 50.26% 104.50% 69.43%
Cash 		2.69% -10.83% 49.73% 26.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 73.69%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 74.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 73.28%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POGRX % Rank
Healthcare 		29.39% 0.00% 39.76% 0.66%
Technology 		26.64% 0.00% 65.70% 77.79%
Industrials 		13.46% 0.00% 30.65% 6.15%
Financial Services 		10.62% 0.00% 43.06% 35.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.25% 0.00% 62.57% 83.36%
Communication Services 		5.56% 0.00% 66.40% 86.07%
Energy 		2.96% 0.00% 41.09% 19.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.58% 0.00% 25.50% 83.69%
Basic Materials 		0.54% 0.00% 18.91% 67.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 91.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POGRX % Rank
US 		81.58% 34.69% 100.00% 94.92%
Non US 		15.73% 0.00% 54.22% 1.97%

POGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 20.29% 80.63%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 34.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

POGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 316.74% 3.89%

POGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POGRX Category Low Category High POGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.54% 0.00% 41.31% 76.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POGRX Category Low Category High POGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -6.13% 1.75% 20.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Theo Kolokotrones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Theo A. Kolokotrones, Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1970, has managed assets since 1979, has been with PRIMECAP since 1983. He co-founded PRIMECAP Management Company in September 1983. He is the lead manager of Vanguard Capital Opportunity and Odyssey Aggressive Growth fund. Previously, Kolokotrones spent six years at Capital Research Company, most recently as Senior Vice President. He has held portfolio management responsibilities since 1979. From 1970 to 1977, Kolokotrones was Vice President and Senior Financial Analyst at Smith Barney, Harris Upham and Company in New York. Education: B.A., University of Chicago; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.

Joel Fried

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Joel P. Fried, President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1985, has been with PRIMECAP since 1986, has co-managed the Master Fund since its inception in 2002 and has managed assets since 1987. Prior to joining PRIMECAP, he spent one year as a financial analyst with Hughes Investment Management Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hughes Aircraft. Mr. Fried received his undergraduate degree in Economic Systems/Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a graduate of UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Alfred Mordecai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Alfred W. Mordecai, Vice Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. Mr. Mordecai joined PRIMECAP Management Company in August 1997. In 1996, he was an associate at McKinsey and Company. From 1990 to 1995, he worked as a nuclear engineer and program manager for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, a joint U.S. Navy and Department of Energy organization. Mr. Mordecai graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University. He has a master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

M. Ansari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2012

10.14

10.1%

M. Mohsin Ansari, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2000, has managed assets since 2007. Mr. Ansari joined PRIMECAP Management Company in July 2000. From 1994 to 1998, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Company on various assignments ranging from managing capital projects to coordinating production at mills. In 1999, he was an Associate at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Ansari graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He also has an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

James Marchetti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

James Marchetti, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2005, has managed assets since 2014. In 2004, he worked as a product analyst in Fidelity's Strategic Investments group. From 1996 to 2003, he ran the software division of IntelliSense, a start-up acquired by Corning Inc. in 2001. Mr. Marchetti holds an MBA degree from MIT-Sloan and a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, also from MIT, where he completed a thesis focused on recombinant protein recovery and purification techniques.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

