Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of emerging market companies at the time of purchase. The Fund considers a security to be tied economically to an emerging market (an “emerging market security”) if the issuer of the security has its principal place of business or principal office in an emerging market, has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market, or derives a majority of its revenue from emerging markets.

“Emerging market” means any market which is considered to be an emerging market by the international financial community

(including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Aggregate Bond Index). The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies and in growth and value stocks.