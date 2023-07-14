Home
Principal Origin Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
POEYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.16 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (POEIX) Primary A (POEYX) Retirement (POEFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$2.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

POEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Origin Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tarlock Randhawa

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies at the time of purchase. The Fund considers a security to be tied economically to an emerging market (an “emerging market security”) if the issuer of the security has its principal place of business or principal office in an emerging market, has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market, or derives a majority of its revenue from emerging markets.“Emerging market” means any market which is considered to be an emerging market by the international financial community (including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Aggregate Bond Index). The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies and in growth and value stocks.
Read More

POEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -11.0% 30.2% 31.26%
1 Yr 5.8% -12.7% 29.2% 77.82%
3 Yr -5.3%* -17.0% 12.8% 85.24%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 77.68%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.6% -50.1% 7.2% 90.00%
2021 -1.8% -18.2% 13.6% 39.11%
2020 5.5% -7.2% 79.7% 45.01%
2019 5.6% -4.4% 9.2% 16.77%
2018 -5.4% -7.2% 7.0% 94.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -30.3% 30.2% 29.81%
1 Yr 5.8% -48.9% 29.2% 71.66%
3 Yr -5.3%* -16.3% 12.8% 85.51%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 78.45%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.6% -50.1% 7.2% 90.00%
2021 -1.8% -18.2% 13.6% 39.11%
2020 5.5% -7.2% 79.7% 45.01%
2019 5.6% -4.4% 9.2% 16.77%
2018 -5.4% -7.2% 7.0% 95.93%

NAV & Total Return History

POEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POEYX Category Low Category High POEYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.5 B 717 K 102 B 21.90%
Number of Holdings 112 10 6734 46.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 671 M 340 K 19.3 B 28.72%
Weighting of Top 10 27.44% 2.8% 71.7% 71.23%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POEYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 0.90% 110.97% 26.40%
Cash 		1.15% -23.67% 20.19% 67.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 23.76%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 17.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 4.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 18.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POEYX % Rank
Technology 		29.93% 0.00% 47.50% 10.88%
Financial Services 		28.93% 0.00% 48.86% 6.40%
Basic Materials 		12.99% 0.00% 30.03% 7.55%
Energy 		6.27% 0.00% 24.80% 20.23%
Industrials 		5.23% 0.00% 43.53% 62.10%
Consumer Defense 		5.00% 0.00% 28.13% 71.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.37% 0.00% 48.94% 97.95%
Communication Services 		4.17% 0.00% 39.29% 87.96%
Healthcare 		1.99% 0.00% 93.26% 79.77%
Utilities 		1.12% 0.00% 39.12% 52.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 84.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POEYX % Rank
Non US 		98.05% -4.71% 112.57% 25.92%
US 		0.81% -1.60% 104.72% 47.78%

POEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.03% 41.06% 30.61%
Management Fee 1.01% 0.00% 2.00% 84.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 20.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

POEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.40% 5.75% 38.38%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.90% 0.00% 190.00% 71.59%

POEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POEYX Category Low Category High POEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.11% 0.00% 12.61% 56.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POEYX Category Low Category High POEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -1.98% 17.62% 40.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

POEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tarlock Randhawa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Tarlock is a partner of Origin Asset Management. Prior to joining Origin, Tarlock worked at Investec Asset Management where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the Global Equity team. He also managed a number of charitable foundation portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was training as a general insurance actuary with PwC. Tarlock is a graduate of Brunel University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Management.

Nigel Dutson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Nigel is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. From 2000 to 2004 he was a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the UK and Global Equity teams. Prior to joining Investec, he worked for Schroder Investment Management. Before joining Schroders, Nigel managed European equity portfolios for Hill Samuel Investment Management from 1988 to 1996. Nigel is a graduate of Surrey University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Economics.

Chris Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Chris is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. He was formerly a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and managed global equity and balanced portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was head of the Global Investment Strategy team at UBS. Chris has also held senior global equity portfolio management positions at CIGNA International and at Worldinvest (now New Star). He is a graduate of Gonville & Caius College, University of Cambridge, with an MA Honours Degree in economics and philosophy.

Nerys Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Nerys Weir has been with Origin since 2008. She is a graduate of Leicester University with a BA Honours Degree in Ancient History and Archaeology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

