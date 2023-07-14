Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$2.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|POEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|28.97%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|78.45%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|85.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|79.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|POEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|90.13%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|40.08%
|2020
|5.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|44.72%
|2019
|5.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|16.47%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|95.28%
|Period
|POEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|27.52%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|72.30%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|85.94%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|79.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|POEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|90.13%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|40.08%
|2020
|5.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|44.72%
|2019
|5.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|16.47%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|96.42%
|POEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 B
|717 K
|102 B
|22.03%
|Number of Holdings
|112
|10
|6734
|46.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|671 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|28.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.44%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|71.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|26.52%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|67.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|24.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|17.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|6.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|19.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POEIX % Rank
|Technology
|29.93%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|11.01%
|Financial Services
|28.93%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|6.53%
|Basic Materials
|12.99%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|7.68%
|Energy
|6.27%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|20.36%
|Industrials
|5.23%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|62.23%
|Consumer Defense
|5.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|71.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.37%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|98.08%
|Communication Services
|4.17%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|88.09%
|Healthcare
|1.99%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|80.03%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|52.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|85.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POEIX % Rank
|Non US
|98.05%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|26.05%
|US
|0.81%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|47.90%
|POEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|58.58%
|Management Fee
|1.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|84.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|POEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|POEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.90%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|71.74%
|POEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.57%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|57.27%
|POEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|POEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.30%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|32.85%
|POEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 23, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Tarlock is a partner of Origin Asset Management. Prior to joining Origin, Tarlock worked at Investec Asset Management where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the Global Equity team. He also managed a number of charitable foundation portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was training as a general insurance actuary with PwC. Tarlock is a graduate of Brunel University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 23, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Chris is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. He was formerly a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and managed global equity and balanced portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was head of the Global Investment Strategy team at UBS. Chris has also held senior global equity portfolio management positions at CIGNA International and at Worldinvest (now New Star). He is a graduate of Gonville & Caius College, University of Cambridge, with an MA Honours Degree in economics and philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 23, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Nigel is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. From 2000 to 2004 he was a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the UK and Global Equity teams. Prior to joining Investec, he worked for Schroder Investment Management. Before joining Schroders, Nigel managed European equity portfolios for Hill Samuel Investment Management from 1988 to 1996. Nigel is a graduate of Surrey University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Nerys Weir has been with Origin since 2008. She is a graduate of Leicester University with a BA Honours Degree in Ancient History and Archaeology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...