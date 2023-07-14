Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
-12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
Net Assets
$748 M
Holdings in Top 10
91.1%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
This Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing in Underlying Funds. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s exposures to the two broad asset classes of debt and equity are expected to be within the following ranges:
BROAD ASSET CLASS ALLOCATIONS
|
Debt
|
Equity
|
15-30%
|
70-85%
Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC (“PLFA”), the investment adviser to the Fund, manages and oversees the Fund through a multi-step process that includes:
(1) Asset Allocation/Portfolio Construction—PLFA manages the Fund using an approximate 10-year investment horizon. An asset class model (the “Model”) for the Fund is developed that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment goal using both broad asset classes and narrower asset classes. The broad equity asset class includes asset classes such as domestic small-capitalization, mid-capitalization and large-capitalization, growth and value strategies, and international and emerging market equities. The broad debt asset class includes asset classes such as investment grade bonds, high yield/high risk bonds, bank loans, international debt and emerging market debt.
PLFA then determines the amount of the Fund’s assets to invest in each Underlying Fund in order to obtain the asset class exposures designated by the Model for the Fund.
PLFA may adjust the broad asset class allocations to any point within the above ranges, and/or adjust the narrower asset class allocations, and/or the allocations to the Underlying Funds, at any time as it deems necessary based on PLFA’s views of market conditions, its outlook for various asset classes or other factors (“dynamic positioning”).
For example, PLFA may engage in dynamic positioning for the Fund by adjusting the Model to reflect a shorter term view of the markets or a particular asset class, to seek to capture upside opportunities or mitigate risk from market events, or for cash management purposes. PLFA would then make the appropriate adjustments to its Underlying Fund allocations to reflect the updated asset class allocations in the Model. This dynamic positioning would be implemented consistent with the Fund’s risk/return profile and investment goal.
(2) Manager Oversight—PLFA monitors and evaluates the Underlying Fund Managers to seek to ensure that each Manager’s investment style and approach continue to be appropriate for the Underlying Fund it manages.
(3) Investment Risk Management—PLFA monitors and analyzes the investment risks of the Fund, evaluates their impact on the Fund’s risk/return objectives and considers adjustments to the Fund’s allocations as a result.
Investments of the Underlying Funds that invest primarily in debt instruments include: investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, and other asset-backed securities; foreign debt securities, including emerging market debt; debt instruments of varying duration; convertible securities; high yield/high risk bonds; floating rate loans; and inflation-indexed bonds.
Investments of the Underlying Funds that invest primarily in equity instruments include: growth and value stocks; large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies; stocks of companies with a history of paying dividends; sector-specific stocks; and domestic and foreign stocks, including emerging market stocks.
Certain Underlying Funds may also use derivatives such as: forwards; futures contracts and options on securities, indices, currencies and other investments; and swaps (including interest rate, cross-currency, total return and credit default swaps). An Underlying Fund may use derivatives generally as a substitute for direct investment in a security, to attempt to hedge or reduce risk or to seek to enhance investment returns.
The Fund is expected to be as fully invested as practical, although it may maintain liquidity reserves to meet redemption requests.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in any single Underlying Fund. PLFA has sole discretion in selecting the Underlying Funds for investment and may adjust the Fund’s allocations to the Underlying Funds, including adding or removing Underlying Funds, as it deems appropriate to meet the Fund’s investment goal.
For additional information about the Fund and its Underlying Fund investments, please see the Additional Information About Principal Investment Strategies and Principal Risks section in the Prospectus.
|Period
|PODCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|47.27%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|99.68%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|99.64%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|98.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|PODCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|1.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|76.67%
|2020
|3.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|14.84%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|34.91%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|100.00%
|Period
|PODCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|46.95%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|99.68%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|99.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|PODCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|1.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|76.67%
|2020
|3.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|14.84%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|34.91%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|100.00%
|PODCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PODCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|748 M
|963 K
|126 B
|61.59%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|4
|7731
|75.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|682 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|48.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|91.14%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|20.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PODCX % Rank
|Bonds
|58.34%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|1.59%
|Stocks
|33.55%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|99.05%
|Cash
|7.10%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|17.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.61%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|8.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|72.06%
|Other
|-2.61%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PODCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.30%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|14.60%
|Technology
|16.34%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|78.41%
|Industrials
|11.81%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|26.98%
|Real Estate
|11.54%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|4.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.87%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|40.00%
|Healthcare
|9.11%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|95.56%
|Communication Services
|6.73%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|53.97%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|43.81%
|Basic Materials
|4.45%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|39.68%
|Consumer Defense
|3.83%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|92.70%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|77.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PODCX % Rank
|US
|22.32%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|99.05%
|Non US
|11.23%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|76.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PODCX % Rank
|Corporate
|53.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.90%
|Government
|23.34%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|53.97%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.44%
|Securitized
|8.28%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|59.05%
|Derivative
|2.88%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|24.44%
|Municipal
|0.03%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|53.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PODCX % Rank
|US
|47.82%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|1.59%
|Non US
|10.52%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|1.27%
|PODCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|12.54%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|42.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.35%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|79.07%
|PODCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|12.82%
|PODCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PODCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|31.29%
|PODCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PODCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|39.43%
|PODCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PODCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PODCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.29%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|97.39%
|PODCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Howard T. Hirakawa, CFA, senior vice president of Pacific Life and PLFA since 2014, vice president for Pacific Life Funds since 2006, and portfolio manager since 2003. Mr. Hirakawa was vice president of Pacific Life and PLFA from 2006 to 2014 until he was promoted to his current position. He joined Pacific Life in 1990 and is responsible for the investment oversight. Hirakawa holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Hirakawa has a BS from San Diego State University and an MBA from Claremont Graduate School.He began his investment career in 1999
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2006
15.51
15.5%
Carleton J. Muench, CFA, vice president of Pacific Life and PLFA since 2014, vice president of Pacific Funds and assistant vice president of Pacific Select Fund since 2006, and portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Muench was assistant vice president of PLFA from 2007 to 2014 until he was promoted to his current position. He joined Pacific Life in 2006 and is responsible for investment oversight relating to Pacific Select Fund, Pacific Funds and asset allocation services. He began his investment career in 1998. Mr. Muench has a BS and an MS from Northeastern University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Muench has a BS and an MS from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Director of Pacific Life and director of fundamental research of PLFA since 2017, and portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Park was investment consultant of Pacific Life and PLFA from 2008 to 2017 until he was promoted to his current position. Mr. Park joined Pacific Life in 2008 where he manages the asset allocation function related to Pacific Life Funds and Pacific Select Fund. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Park was a market research associate of Buchanan Street Partners from 2006 to 2008. He was a senior associate (from 2001 through 2006) and an analyst (from 2000 through 2001) of R.W. Wentworth & Co. From 1999 to 2000, Mr. Park was a portfolio manager assistant of ING Furman Selz Capital Management. He has a BA from Boston University.He began his investment career in 1999 .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Max Gokhman, CFA, Assistant vice president of Pacific Life and assistant vice president of asset allocation of PLFA since 2016, and portfolio manager of PLFA since 2015. Mr. Gokhman was director of Pacific Life and director of asset allocation of PLFA from 2014 to 2016 until he was promoted to his current position. He joined Pacific Life in 2014 and is responsible for managing the asset allocation process as well as developing asset class views and market outlooks for Pacific Funds and Pacific Select Fund. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Gokhman was a portfolio manager at Mellon Capsital from 2011 to 2014 where he managed a global macro strategy that invested in equities, debt, currencies, and commodities. He has a BA from Claremont McKenna College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Portfolio Manager of PLFA since 2021, Director of Pacific Life and Director of Quantitative Research of PLFA since 2018 and Quantitative Researcher of PLFA since 2016. Mr. Sheng is responsible for designing advanced quantitative models that help guide the asset allocation decisions for Pacific Funds and Pacific Select Fund. He is also responsible for strategic asset allocation investment decisions. He began his investment career in 2013 and has a Ph.D. from Arizona State University, an MS degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a BS from Nanjing University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...