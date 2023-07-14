This Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing in Underlying Funds. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s exposures to the two broad asset classes of debt and equity are expected to be within the following ranges:

BROAD ASSET CLASS ALLOCATIONS Debt Equity 15-30% 70-85%

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC (“PLFA”), the investment adviser to the Fund, manages and oversees the Fund through a multi-step process that includes:

(1) Asset Allocation/Portfolio Construction—PLFA manages the Fund using an approximate 10-year investment horizon. An asset class model (the “Model”) for the Fund is developed that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment goal using both broad asset classes and narrower asset classes. The broad equity asset class includes asset classes such as domestic small-capitalization, mid-capitalization and large-capitalization, growth and value strategies, and international and emerging market equities. The broad debt asset class includes asset classes such as investment grade bonds, high yield/high risk bonds, bank loans, international debt and emerging market debt.

PLFA then determines the amount of the Fund’s assets to invest in each Underlying Fund in order to obtain the asset class exposures designated by the Model for the Fund.

PLFA may adjust the broad asset class allocations to any point within the above ranges, and/or adjust the narrower asset class allocations, and/or the allocations to the Underlying Funds, at any time as it deems necessary based on PLFA’s views of market conditions, its outlook for various asset classes or other factors (“dynamic positioning”).

For example, PLFA may engage in dynamic positioning for the Fund by adjusting the Model to reflect a shorter term view of the markets or a particular asset class, to seek to capture upside opportunities or mitigate risk from market events, or for cash management purposes. PLFA would then make the appropriate adjustments to its Underlying Fund allocations to reflect the updated asset class allocations in the Model. This dynamic positioning would be implemented consistent with the Fund’s risk/return profile and investment goal.

(2) Manager Oversight—PLFA monitors and evaluates the Underlying Fund Managers to seek to ensure that each Manager’s investment style and approach continue to be appropriate for the Underlying Fund it manages.

(3) Investment Risk Management—PLFA monitors and analyzes the investment risks of the Fund, evaluates their impact on the Fund’s risk/return objectives and considers adjustments to the Fund’s allocations as a result.

Investments of the Underlying Funds that invest primarily in debt instruments include: investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, and other asset-backed securities; foreign debt securities, including emerging market debt; debt instruments of varying duration; convertible securities; high yield/high risk bonds; floating rate loans; and inflation-indexed bonds.

Investments of the Underlying Funds that invest primarily in equity instruments include: growth and value stocks; large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies; stocks of companies with a history of paying dividends; sector-specific stocks; and domestic and foreign stocks, including emerging market stocks.

Certain Underlying Funds may also use derivatives such as: forwards; futures contracts and options on securities, indices, currencies and other investments; and swaps (including interest rate, cross-currency, total return and credit default swaps). An Underlying Fund may use derivatives generally as a substitute for direct investment in a security, to attempt to hedge or reduce risk or to seek to enhance investment returns.

The Fund is expected to be as fully invested as practical, although it may maintain liquidity reserves to meet redemption requests.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in any single Underlying Fund. PLFA has sole discretion in selecting the Underlying Funds for investment and may adjust the Fund’s allocations to the Underlying Funds, including adding or removing Underlying Funds, as it deems appropriate to meet the Fund’s investment goal.

For additional information about the Fund and its Underlying Fund investments, please see the Additional Information About Principal Investment Strategies and Principal Risks section in the Prospectus.