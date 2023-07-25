Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$728 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.5%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. Growth stocks are issued by companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Growth Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of August 31, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $24.6 million and $8.7 billion.
We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.
|Period
|PNSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-19.9%
|50.9%
|56.40%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-72.1%
|37.3%
|33.67%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-53.8%
|48.9%
|42.61%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-42.6%
|12.3%
|13.91%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|7.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|PNSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|40.85%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|42.49%
|2020
|11.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|26.93%
|2019
|7.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|6.09%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|8.95%
|PNSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNSBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|728 M
|183 K
|28 B
|44.13%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|6
|1336
|59.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|195 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|44.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.49%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|44.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNSBX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.53%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|63.09%
|Cash
|3.48%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|30.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|90.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|90.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|91.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNSBX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.29%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|54.03%
|Technology
|21.04%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|75.84%
|Industrials
|19.71%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|22.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.65%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|27.01%
|Financial Services
|7.23%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|42.62%
|Communication Services
|4.56%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|13.93%
|Energy
|4.33%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|21.48%
|Real Estate
|3.36%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|29.19%
|Consumer Defense
|1.69%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|88.09%
|Basic Materials
|1.15%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|76.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|94.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNSBX % Rank
|US
|86.17%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|84.23%
|Non US
|10.36%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|10.74%
|PNSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|12.24%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|33.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|99.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PNSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|3.17%
|PNSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|89.92%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PNSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|61.13%
|PNSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNSBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|93.29%
|PNSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PNSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNSBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.74%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|96.09%
|PNSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.945
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. Monroe is a Portfolio Manager and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Monroe was a Senior Investment Analyst for Federated Investors from 2008 to 2012; a Senior Investment Analyst for American Century Investment Management from 2002 to 2008; an Investment Analyst for Mercer Investment Consulting from 1997 to 1999; and a Fund Accountant for Bisys Investment Services from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Monroe earned an M.B.A. from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and a B.S. degree in Finance from Miami University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
