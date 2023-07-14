Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
21.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
25.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$975 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.6%
Expense Ratio 2.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|72.73%
|1 Yr
|21.3%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|18.35%
|3 Yr
|25.5%*
|-1.5%
|57.2%
|19.81%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-5.3%
|17.1%
|48.51%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.9%
|12.5%
|64.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|PNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|20.2%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|19.63%
|2021
|12.1%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|47.62%
|2020
|2.9%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|59.22%
|2019
|3.2%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|55.88%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|78.35%
|Period
|PNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|65.45%
|1 Yr
|21.3%
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|15.60%
|3 Yr
|25.5%*
|-1.5%
|57.2%
|21.90%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|56.57%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.0%
|14.2%
|68.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|PNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|20.2%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|19.63%
|2021
|12.1%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|47.62%
|2020
|2.9%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|59.22%
|2019
|3.2%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|55.88%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|86.60%
|PNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|975 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|35.14%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|23
|422
|37.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|395 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|36.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.61%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|65.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.87%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|90.99%
|Cash
|3.53%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|8.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.60%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|1.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|9.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|8.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|14.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNRCX % Rank
|Energy
|62.67%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|11.71%
|Basic Materials
|28.29%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|74.77%
|Industrials
|3.65%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|59.46%
|Consumer Defense
|2.54%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|37.84%
|Technology
|1.55%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|21.62%
|Utilities
|0.79%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|36.04%
|Real Estate
|0.50%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|19.82%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|34.23%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|18.02%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|2.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|54.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNRCX % Rank
|US
|70.12%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|32.43%
|Non US
|25.75%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|68.47%
|PNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.01%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|11.71%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|57.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|7.69%
|PNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|37.08%
|PNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.98%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|12.61%
|PNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|87.27%
|PNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2022
|$1.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2016
|$0.308
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.018
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.561
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2006
15.84
15.8%
Neil P. Brown, CFA, is a managing director and a global natural resources equity portfolio manager and research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in November 2005. Prior to joining Jennison, He worked on the North American oil and gas exploration and production team as an equity research associate/analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities from 2000 to 2005. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Neil worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette as a research associate covering the exploration and production sector. Neil also worked as an analyst in Metropolitan Life Insurance Company's institutional finance department from 1997 to 2000. He received a BA in mathematics and history from Duke University and is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2006
15.84
15.8%
Jay Saunders is a managing director and a global natural resources equity portfolio manager and equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in October 2005. Previously, he was on the global oil team as a vice president at Deutsche Bank Securities from 2000 to 2005, covering North American integrated oils, independent refiners, and exploration and production companies. From 1997 to 2000, Jay worked at the Energy Intelligence Group and became the managing editor for the Oil Market Intelligence newsletter, reporting on a broad range of energy topics. From 1994 to 1997, Jay was with Hart Publications/The Oil Daily Co. where he was an associate editor responsible for oil-related publications. He received a BA from the College of William and Mary and a masters in communication, print journalism from American University. Jay was ranked the number one refiners analyst by Zacks Investment Research in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...