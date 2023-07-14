Home
Principal Bond Market Index Fund

mutual fund
PNIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.59 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PNIIX) Primary Retirement (PBIMX) Retirement (PBIQX) Retirement (PBIPX) Retirement (PBOIX) Other (PBIJX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$955 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 161.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PNIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Bond Market Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darryl Trunnel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund uses a passive investment approach known as “sampling” to invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments designed to track the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The Index is composed of investment grade, fixed rate debt issues with maturities of one year or more, including government securities, corporate securities, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities (securitized products). As of August 31, 2021, the Index was composed of 12,160 issues. The Index is rebalanced monthly to reflect securities that have dropped out of or entered the Index in the preceding month. Generally, the Fund makes corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after Index changes are made public. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Index. Instead, the Fund uses a sampling methodology to purchase securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is in line with the duration of the Index, which as of August 31, 2021 was 6.65 years. The Fund will not concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its assets) its investments in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.
PNIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PNIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -4.3% 4.5% 3.53%
1 Yr -3.0% -16.1% 162.7% 19.20%
3 Yr -10.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 99.18%
5 Yr -4.4%* -10.0% 55.5% 97.45%
10 Yr -2.2%* -7.4% 12.7% 93.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PNIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -34.7% 131.9% 17.77%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 61.84%
2020 -3.3% -9.6% 118.7% 99.16%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 40.63%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 23.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PNIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -15.5% 4.5% 3.53%
1 Yr -3.0% -16.1% 162.7% 15.66%
3 Yr -10.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 99.17%
5 Yr -4.4%* -10.0% 55.5% 97.85%
10 Yr -2.2%* -7.4% 13.4% 94.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PNIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -34.7% 131.9% 17.77%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 61.74%
2020 -3.3% -9.6% 118.7% 99.16%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 42.05%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 38.17%

NAV & Total Return History

PNIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PNIIX Category Low Category High PNIIX % Rank
Net Assets 955 M 2.88 M 287 B 51.38%
Number of Holdings 2541 1 17234 13.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 170 M -106 M 27.6 B 57.24%
Weighting of Top 10 18.23% 3.7% 123.9% 69.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 9.13%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 4.09%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.98%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.73%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.65%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.58%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.55%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.35%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.35%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PNIIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.72% 3.97% 268.18% 37.38%
Cash 		2.04% -181.13% 95.99% 59.43%
Convertible Bonds 		1.25% 0.00% 7.93% 58.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 93.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 96.48%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 87.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PNIIX % Rank
Government 		41.23% 0.00% 86.23% 17.05%
Securitized 		26.91% 0.00% 98.40% 58.86%
Corporate 		22.95% 0.00% 100.00% 78.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.53% 0.00% 95.99% 26.48%
Municipal 		0.38% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 95.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PNIIX % Rank
US 		89.77% 3.63% 210.09% 34.29%
Non US 		6.95% -6.54% 58.09% 63.71%

PNIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PNIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 20.64% 96.27%
Management Fee 0.14% 0.00% 1.76% 6.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PNIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PNIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PNIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 161.70% 2.00% 493.39% 56.54%

PNIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PNIIX Category Low Category High PNIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 10.82% 22.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PNIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PNIIX Category Low Category High PNIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.77% -1.28% 8.97% 45.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PNIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PNIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darryl Trunnel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Darryl is portfolio manager at Principal Global Fixed Income with responsibility for emerging markets and manages opportunistic credit strategies. Darryl joined the firm in 2008. Darryl has 25 years experience in the asset management industry, and prior to joining PGI was founder, principal, and portfolio manager at Blackhawk Capital Management, Iowa City, Iowa. In this capacity, he managed and operated a hedge fund including managing and trading the corporate bond and credit derivative portfolio. His background also includes positions with Credit Suisse First Boston as a director, with Eagle Capital as a principal and corporate bond trading manager, and with Cargill as an options trading and trading technology manager. He received a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from Iowa State University. Darryl has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa.

Jeff Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Jeff Callahan has been with Principal® since 2006. He earned a B.A. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Wartburg College and an M.B.A. form the University of Iowa. Mr. Callahan has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

