Under normal circumstances, the Fund uses a passive investment approach known as “sampling” to invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments designed to track the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The Index is composed of investment grade, fixed rate debt issues with maturities of one year or more, including government securities, corporate securities, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities (securitized products). As of August 31, 2021, the Index was composed of 12,160 issues. The Index is rebalanced monthly to reflect securities that have dropped out of or entered the Index in the preceding month. Generally, the Fund makes corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after Index changes are made public. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Index. Instead, the Fund uses a sampling methodology to purchase securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is in line with the duration of the Index, which as of August 31, 2021 was 6.65 years. The Fund will not concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its assets) its investments in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.