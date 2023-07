Siddharth Mehta, Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2017; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2016.Vice President, is a member of the Mortgage Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies. Mr. Mehta joined the Portfolio Management Group in 2008.From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Mehta was a member of BlackRock's Risk and Quantitative Analytics Group, where he was responsible for supporting the mortgage team. Mr. Mehta began his investment career with BlackRock as an analyst in the Portfolio Analytics Group. Mr. Mehta earned a BS degree, magna cum laude, in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 2005.