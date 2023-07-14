The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations. The fund currently considers a company’s market capitalization to be large if it equals or exceeds $5 billion. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry. While the fund’s portfolio selections are guided by this analysis, the fund’s industry allocations may deviate from those of its primary benchmark and typically represent a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments, and a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), including emerging market securities. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.