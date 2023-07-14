Home
Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PNBCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.28 -0.19 -0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ANVIX) Primary A (PNBAX) C (PNBCX) Other (ALNFX) Other (ALCPX) Retirement (VAAGX)
Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund

PNBCX | Fund

$27.28

$316 M

0.43%

$0.12

1.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

-9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$316 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund

PNBCX | Fund

$27.28

$316 M

0.43%

$0.12

1.81%

PNBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 19, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Magnuson

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations. The fund currently considers a company’s market capitalization to be large if it equals or exceeds $5 billion. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry. While the fund’s portfolio selections are guided by this analysis, the fund’s industry allocations may deviate from those of its primary benchmark and typically represent a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments, and a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), including emerging market securities. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

PNBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -13.6% 215.2% 10.50%
1 Yr -9.2% -58.6% 197.5% 96.29%
3 Yr 2.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 83.93%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.4% 29.3% 53.02%
10 Yr 3.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 29.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -65.1% 22.3% 97.65%
2021 8.9% -25.3% 25.5% 40.64%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 43.54%
2019 4.8% -9.2% 10.4% 38.43%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 18.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -13.6% 215.2% 9.69%
1 Yr -9.2% -58.6% 197.5% 96.39%
3 Yr 2.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 84.31%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.2% 31.9% 65.01%
10 Yr 3.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 62.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -65.1% 22.3% 97.65%
2021 8.9% -25.3% 25.5% 40.72%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 43.45%
2019 4.8% -9.2% 10.4% 38.43%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 48.51%

NAV & Total Return History

PNBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PNBCX Category Low Category High PNBCX % Rank
Net Assets 316 M 1 M 151 B 72.49%
Number of Holdings 100 2 1727 34.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 74.71%
Weighting of Top 10 24.79% 5.0% 99.2% 66.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.19%
  2. Merck & Co Inc 3.31%
  3. L3Harris Technologies Inc 2.68%
  4. AbbVie Inc 2.68%
  5. Intel Corp 2.54%
  6. Microsoft Corp 2.39%
  7. Lam Research Corp 2.27%
  8. Celanese Corp Class A 2.27%
  9. Citigroup Inc 2.16%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PNBCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.04% 28.02% 125.26% 35.47%
Cash 		0.97% -88.20% 71.98% 62.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 71.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 68.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 70.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 70.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PNBCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.64% 0.00% 58.05% 45.96%
Technology 		16.89% 0.00% 54.02% 15.02%
Industrials 		15.00% 0.00% 42.76% 9.90%
Healthcare 		13.57% 0.00% 30.08% 84.82%
Communication Services 		8.50% 0.00% 26.58% 12.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.28% 0.00% 22.74% 31.27%
Energy 		5.82% 0.00% 54.00% 73.76%
Basic Materials 		4.36% 0.00% 21.69% 26.73%
Real Estate 		4.19% 0.00% 90.54% 33.17%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 27.04% 73.18%
Consumer Defense 		1.97% 0.00% 34.10% 95.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PNBCX % Rank
US 		98.54% 24.51% 121.23% 15.35%
Non US 		0.50% 0.00% 41.42% 86.04%

PNBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.04% 45.41% 9.82%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 29.15%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.80%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 55.25%

Sales Fees

PNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 77.62%

Trading Fees

PNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 90.39%

PNBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PNBCX Category Low Category High PNBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.43% 0.00% 41.90% 57.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PNBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PNBCX Category Low Category High PNBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -1.51% 4.28% 95.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PNBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PNBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Magnuson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2000

22.08

22.1%

Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.

Thomas Oliver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2008

13.72

13.7%

Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.

R. McKinney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jeff Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

