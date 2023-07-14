Mr. Yeager is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group. He is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam Investors Fund and Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund. Mr. Yeager joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1984. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Yeager was a Senior Vice President at Raymond James from 2003 to 2017 and a First Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, at Merrill Lynch from 1993 to 2003. Prior to these roles, Mr. Yeager served as a Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, at Bear Sterns from 1992 to 1993 and at CJ Lawrence from 1990 to 1992. Earlier in his career he served in Institutional Sales at Merrill Lynch from 1986 to 1990 and as an Associate at J.P. Morgan Investment Management from 1984 to 1986. Mr. Yeager earned a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.