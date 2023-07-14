Home
Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
PMYTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.1 -0.04 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PMYYX) Primary A (PMYAX) Retirement (PMYZX) Retirement (PMYTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund

PMYTX | Fund

$34.10

$3.2 B

0.35%

$0.12

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.1%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$3.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PMYTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerard Sullivan

Fund Description

PMYTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -14.3% 35.6% 11.23%
1 Yr 15.0% -55.6% 38.6% 30.73%
3 Yr 10.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 19.95%
5 Yr 7.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 18.48%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 0.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -64.5% 28.9% 37.03%
2021 9.2% -20.5% 152.6% 40.00%
2020 4.7% -13.9% 183.6% 34.46%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 32.80%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -20.5% 35.6% 8.97%
1 Yr 15.0% -55.6% 40.3% 24.32%
3 Yr 10.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 20.35%
5 Yr 7.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 21.61%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 0.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -64.5% 28.9% 37.10%
2021 9.2% -20.5% 152.6% 40.47%
2020 4.7% -13.9% 183.6% 34.87%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 33.31%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMYTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMYTX Category Low Category High PMYTX % Rank
Net Assets 3.2 B 177 K 1.21 T 32.49%
Number of Holdings 110 2 4154 49.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.3 B 288 K 270 B 28.13%
Weighting of Top 10 37.01% 1.8% 106.2% 27.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.54%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.91%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMYTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.40% 0.00% 130.24% 34.88%
Cash 		0.60% -102.29% 100.00% 62.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 13.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 13.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 8.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 9.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMYTX % Rank
Technology 		25.02% 0.00% 48.94% 34.70%
Financial Services 		15.25% 0.00% 55.59% 29.00%
Healthcare 		14.56% 0.00% 60.70% 43.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.05% 0.00% 30.33% 39.80%
Industrials 		8.68% 0.00% 29.90% 56.70%
Communication Services 		8.02% 0.00% 27.94% 57.15%
Consumer Defense 		7.02% 0.00% 47.71% 40.72%
Real Estate 		3.23% 0.00% 31.91% 30.59%
Utilities 		2.46% 0.00% 20.91% 57.08%
Energy 		2.37% 0.00% 41.64% 74.12%
Basic Materials 		2.34% 0.00% 25.70% 63.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMYTX % Rank
US 		97.86% 0.00% 127.77% 33.83%
Non US 		1.54% 0.00% 32.38% 53.79%

PMYTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 49.27% 64.44%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 55.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 34.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PMYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 96.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 496.00% 71.67%

PMYTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMYTX Category Low Category High PMYTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 24.20% 51.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMYTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMYTX Category Low Category High PMYTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.03% -54.00% 6.06% 30.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMYTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMYTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerard Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2010

11.69

11.7%

Mr. Sullivan is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. multi-cap core and U.S. large-cap core equity strategies. He joined Putnam in 2008 and has been in the investment industry since 1982.

Arthur Yeager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Mr. Yeager is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group. He is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam Investors Fund and Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund. Mr. Yeager joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1984. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Yeager was a Senior Vice President at Raymond James from 2003 to 2017 and a First Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, at Merrill Lynch from 1993 to 2003. Prior to these roles, Mr. Yeager served as a Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, at Bear Sterns from 1992 to 1993 and at CJ Lawrence from 1990 to 1992. Earlier in his career he served in Institutional Sales at Merrill Lynch from 1986 to 1990 and as an Associate at J.P. Morgan Investment Management from 1984 to 1986. Mr. Yeager earned a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

