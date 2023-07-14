Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|PMYTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|11.23%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|30.73%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|19.95%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|18.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|0.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|PMYTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|37.03%
|2021
|9.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|40.00%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|34.46%
|2019
|6.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|32.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|PMYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMYTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.2 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|32.49%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|2
|4154
|49.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.3 B
|288 K
|270 B
|28.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.01%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|27.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMYTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|34.88%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|62.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|13.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|13.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|8.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|9.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMYTX % Rank
|Technology
|25.02%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|34.70%
|Financial Services
|15.25%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|29.00%
|Healthcare
|14.56%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|43.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|39.80%
|Industrials
|8.68%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|56.70%
|Communication Services
|8.02%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|57.15%
|Consumer Defense
|7.02%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|40.72%
|Real Estate
|3.23%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|30.59%
|Utilities
|2.46%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|57.08%
|Energy
|2.37%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|74.12%
|Basic Materials
|2.34%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|63.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMYTX % Rank
|US
|97.86%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|33.83%
|Non US
|1.54%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|53.79%
|PMYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|64.44%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|55.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PMYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|96.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|71.67%
|PMYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMYTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|51.53%
|PMYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PMYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMYTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|30.73%
|PMYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2010
11.69
11.7%
Mr. Sullivan is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. multi-cap core and U.S. large-cap core equity strategies. He joined Putnam in 2008 and has been in the investment industry since 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Mr. Yeager is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group. He is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam Investors Fund and Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund. Mr. Yeager joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1984. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Yeager was a Senior Vice President at Raymond James from 2003 to 2017 and a First Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, at Merrill Lynch from 1993 to 2003. Prior to these roles, Mr. Yeager served as a Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, at Bear Sterns from 1992 to 1993 and at CJ Lawrence from 1990 to 1992. Earlier in his career he served in Institutional Sales at Merrill Lynch from 1986 to 1990 and as an Associate at J.P. Morgan Investment Management from 1984 to 1986. Mr. Yeager earned a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
