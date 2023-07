The fund selects investments from a broad spectrum of asset classes, including both traditional investments, such as equity and fixed income securities, and less traditional or alternative investments, such as commodity-oriented investments, real estate related investments, and currencies. The fund seeks “real return” by holding some investments that historically have not moved in step with broad equity and fixed income markets and selecting investments believed to provide total return in consideration of perceived risk and changing market and economic conditions over time. Real return is considered to be a level of total return that exceeds the rate of inflation over the course of different market environments. Equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, equity-linked securities and other equity interests. The fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities. In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the fund may invest in other funds, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), unit investment trusts, and other pooled investment vehicles that may or may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). Some of these funds may be managed by the adviser. The fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies. Fixed income securities include those issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental, corporate and other issuers, including mortgage-related or mortgage-backed securities (including “sub-prime” mortgages), asset-backed securities, floating rate loans, convertible securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and other inflation-linked debt securities, subordinated debt securities, insurance-linked securities and municipal securities. The fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (known as “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, of equivalent credit quality as determined by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The maturity of a fixed income security is a measure of the time remaining until final payment on the security is due. The fund’s investments may have fixed or variable principal payments and all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, floating rate, inverse floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred and payment in kind and auction rate features. The fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The fund may gain exposure to commodities (such as oil and precious metals) through investment in commodity-linked derivatives, ETFs and other pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and leveraged or unleveraged commodity-linked notes (derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices). The fund also may invest in equity securities of issuers in commodity-related industries. The fund may gain exposure to commodities through investment in a wholly owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”) that is expected to invest in commodity-oriented investments. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by the adviser. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives. The fund may use derivatives for a variety of other purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund’s return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may invest without limit in derivative instruments (other than commodity-related derivative instruments). However, the fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, including securities of emerging market issuers. In addition to investing in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies, the fund may hold non-U.S. currencies and purchase and sell forward currency exchange contracts in non-U.S. currencies. The fund’s currency and currency-related investments may be used to adjust overall currency exposures, including as a means of seeking incremental return, which may be considered a speculative technique. The fund may take a short position with respect to a security, index or currency, for which the adviser has a negative tactical view, either through the short sale of a security or through a derivative position, such as a futures contract or swap agreement. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash and short-term investments as a means of pursuing its investment strategies or for defensive purposes. As part of its investment strategies, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. In selecting investments, the adviser initially constructs an overall asset allocation model based on its expectations for economic growth and inflation on a global basis. In selecting among asset classes, the adviser considers the relative return potential of particular asset classes in view of their expected relative volatility (the variability of returns from one period to the next). The goal of this process is to identify a combination of asset classes with the potential to provide real return due to a favorable overall risk/return profile. In selecting investments within each asset class, the adviser considers the potential to provide incremental return to the portfolio consistent with the expectations for the asset class. When investing in equity and debt securities, the adviser generally favors those securities it perceives to be undervalued. Investments typically are sold when the adviser’s overall assessment of market and economic conditions changes or the assessments of the attributes of asset classes or individual holdings change. The fund is not required to allocate its investments among asset classes in any fixed proportion, nor is it limited by the issuer’s geographic location, size or market capitalization. The fund may have none, some or all of its assets invested in each asset class in relative proportions that change over time based upon market and economic conditions. The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.