16.5%
13.1%
-7.2%
-4.3%
$391 M
27.0%
$0
N/A
Open End Mutual Fund
We invest mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies of any size, with a focus on companies whose products and services we believe provide solutions that directly contribute to sustainable social, environmental and economic development (Solutions Companies). Stocks of this type of company are typically, but not always, considered to be growth stocks. Growth stocks are stocks of companies whose revenues, earnings, or cash flows are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s impact on sustainable environmental, social and economic development (as described below), valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also invest in non-U.S. companies.
Our approach to sustainable investing incorporates fundamental research together with consideration of sustainable environmental, social and economic development impact. We believe that companies whose products and services produce positive environmental, social and economic development impact also often demonstrate
potential for strong financial growth. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in securities that meet our sustainability criteria. These criteria are based on a proprietary sustainability solutions map that links to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In applying these criteria, we will assign each company a proprietary environmental, social and/or corporate governance (ESG) rating ranging from 1 to 4 (1 indicating the highest (best) ESG rating and 4 indicating the lowest (worst) ESG rating). In order to meet our sustainability criteria for purposes of this investment policy, a company must be rated 2 or 1 by us. This policy is non-fundamental and may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. In selecting each investment, we consider the extent to which a company’s products or services may provide solutions to forward-looking sustainability needs, creating positive impact in environmental, social and economic development areas. Environmental impacts may include, for example, reduction of carbon emissions and improved water quality. Social impacts may include, for example, improvements in employee well-being, supplier standards, or access to products, information, or security. Economic development impacts may include, for example, stakeholder analysis and shared value approaches to business practices, access to economic opportunity, or improvements in operational effectiveness or efficiency.
|YTD
|16.5%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|50.97%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|58.48%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|69.69%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|65.63%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|56.67%
* Annualized
|2022
|-34.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|69.75%
|2021
|-5.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|72.71%
|2020
|11.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|24.10%
|2019
|5.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|47.95%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|91.85%
|YTD
|16.5%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|49.03%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|55.65%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|69.94%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|71.34%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|79.73%
|2022
|-34.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|69.75%
|2021
|-5.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|72.71%
|2020
|11.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|24.10%
|2019
|5.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|47.95%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|95.11%
|391 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|68.31%
|74
|20
|3702
|55.99%
|128 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|66.90%
|26.98%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|50.35%
|Stocks
|97.05%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|66.20%
|Cash
|2.95%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|32.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|97.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|96.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|97.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|97.36%
|Technology
|26.67%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|70.07%
|Healthcare
|26.05%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|7.57%
|Industrials
|11.97%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|75.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.08%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|81.51%
|Financial Services
|8.61%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|37.85%
|Basic Materials
|5.76%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|9.33%
|Consumer Defense
|4.99%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|12.68%
|Utilities
|2.33%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|10.56%
|Real Estate
|2.07%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|53.87%
|Communication Services
|1.47%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|67.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|98.42%
|US
|87.40%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|86.44%
|Non US
|9.65%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|11.62%
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|33.81%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|13.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|50.98%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|97.89%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|57.50%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.477
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Mar 21, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Ms. Collins is Head of Sustainable Investing. She is responsible for leading Putnam's investment research, strategy implementation, and thought leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Ms. Collins collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level, and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at a portfolio level. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. A recognized thought leader, Ms. Collins provides analysis on current and emerging trends in sustainable investing. She is the author of The Nature of Investing: Resilient Investment Strategies through Biomimicry. In 2009, Ms. Collins founded Honeybee Capital, an independent investment research firm focused on ESG principles. She joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1990. Ms. Collins serves on numerous boards, including Last Mile Health, Santa Fe Institute, Omega Institute, and Harvard Divinity School Dean's Council.
Mar 21, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Ms. Dobson is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group, specializing in sustainable investing. She is an assistant portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. Ms. Dobson is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies, evaluating their performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and identifying potential risks and opportunities related to these factors. She is a partner and member of the Investment Committee at Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network that works to strengthen nonprofit organizations in local communities. Ms. Dobson joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 2011.
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
