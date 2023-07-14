Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
2.1%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$110 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, bonds include fixed-income securities, derivatives and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high-yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in securities with any maturity or duration, but seeks to maintain an average duration of (negative) two years to positive six years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due.
The Fund may utilize derivatives, principally futures contracts and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure to securities, currencies or other instruments, to manage interest rate risk, to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio, to manage duration exposure, to meet liquidity needs, or to enhance the Fund’s return. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock.
The Adviser believes that valuation is the source of superior returns, and related decision-making may be optimized when executed through the lens of rigorous risk management. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a value-based methodology that combines bottom-up, fundamental credit, quantitative and technical analyses to identify the relative value of individual securities, take advantage of total return opportunities, exploit market inefficiencies and minimize risk. The Adviser will seek to purchase securities on behalf of the Fund to take advantage of inefficiencies of prices in the securities markets. The Adviser may sell holdings on behalf
of the Fund for a variety of reasons, such as to adjust the average maturity, duration or credit quality of the Fund’s portfolio, or to reduce exposure to certain securities. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|PMUBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|22.75%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|62.55%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|57.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|41.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PMUBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.69%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|89.19%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|53.99%
|2019
|0.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|72.98%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|PMUBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMUBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|110 M
|100
|124 B
|82.02%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|8175
|85.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.1 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|83.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.26%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|25.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMUBX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.91%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|31.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.92%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|4.61%
|Stocks
|2.18%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|19.88%
|Cash
|1.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|83.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|84.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMUBX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.43%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|35.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.90%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.50%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.34%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|39.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|49.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMUBX % Rank
|US
|2.18%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|17.44%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|37.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMUBX % Rank
|Securitized
|49.74%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|15.20%
|Corporate
|37.51%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|49.64%
|Government
|11.87%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|47.18%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|59.68%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|38.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMUBX % Rank
|US
|89.63%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|8.36%
|Non US
|3.28%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|86.74%
|PMUBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|77.21%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|13.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PMUBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMUBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMUBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|63.18%
|PMUBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMUBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.63%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|54.18%
|PMUBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PMUBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMUBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|72.49%
|PMUBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Zhiwei Ren serves as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. Prior to joining Penn Mutual, where his previous experience includes quantitative research and derivative hedging, he worked in various investment roles at Genworth Financial, including the director of quantitative research. He also held the position of investment managing consultant at Aflac. He graduated from Wuhan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computational Mathematics. He also earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from Florida State University and a Master of Science degree in Financial Mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Greg Zappin serves as Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. He is responsible for the management of corporate fixed income investing. Prior to joining Penn Mutual, He was a senior credit research analyst at Logan Circle Partners where he covered investment-grade and high yield credits in the energy, healthcare, transportation, and industrial sectors. Prior to Logan Circle Partners, he worked in a similar capacity for Delaware Investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Heppenstall joined Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC in January 2015 and is responsible for all investment management functions. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Heppenstall served as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Penn Mutual from June 2014 to December 2014. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years as Managing Director of Fixed-income at Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System. Mr. Heppenstall graduated in 1984 from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in U.S. History. He also earned a Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in 1987.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
