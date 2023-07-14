Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, bonds include fixed-income securities, derivatives and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high-yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in securities with any maturity or duration, but seeks to maintain an average duration of (negative) two years to positive six years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due.

The Fund may utilize derivatives, principally futures contracts and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure to securities, currencies or other instruments, to manage interest rate risk, to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio, to manage duration exposure, to meet liquidity needs, or to enhance the Fund’s return. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock.

The Adviser believes that valuation is the source of superior returns, and related decision-making may be optimized when executed through the lens of rigorous risk management. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a value-based methodology that combines bottom-up, fundamental credit, quantitative and technical analyses to identify the relative value of individual securities, take advantage of total return opportunities, exploit market inefficiencies and minimize risk. The Adviser will seek to purchase securities on behalf of the Fund to take advantage of inefficiencies of prices in the securities markets. The Adviser may sell holdings on behalf

of the Fund for a variety of reasons, such as to adjust the average maturity, duration or credit quality of the Fund’s portfolio, or to reduce exposure to certain securities. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.