Trending ETFs

Penn Mutual AM Strategic Income Fund

PMUBX | Fund

$9.09

$110 M

4.63%

$0.42

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$110 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 96.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Penn Mutual AM Strategic Income Fund

PMUBX | Fund

$9.09

$110 M

4.63%

$0.42

0.75%

PMUBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Penn Mutual AM Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Penn Mutual Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    11711642
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Zhiwei Ren

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, bonds include fixed-income securities, derivatives and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high-yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in securities with any maturity or duration, but seeks to maintain an average duration of (negative) two years to positive six years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due.

The Fund may utilize derivatives, principally futures contracts and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure to securities, currencies or other instruments, to manage interest rate risk, to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio, to manage duration exposure, to meet liquidity needs, or to enhance the Fund’s return. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock.

The Adviser believes that valuation is the source of superior returns, and related decision-making may be optimized when executed through the lens of rigorous risk management. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a value-based methodology that combines bottom-up, fundamental credit, quantitative and technical analyses to identify the relative value of individual securities, take advantage of total return opportunities, exploit market inefficiencies and minimize risk. The Adviser will seek to purchase securities on behalf of the Fund to take advantage of inefficiencies of prices in the securities markets. The Adviser may sell holdings on behalf

of the Fund for a variety of reasons, such as to adjust the average maturity, duration or credit quality of the Fund’s portfolio, or to reduce exposure to certain securities. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.

Read More

PMUBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMUBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -7.2% 18.1% 22.75%
1 Yr -2.0% -18.7% 21.2% 62.55%
3 Yr -3.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 57.52%
5 Yr -1.9%* -29.7% 29.4% 41.28%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMUBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 28.69%
2021 -2.2% -14.3% 15.8% 89.19%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 53.99%
2019 0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 72.98%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMUBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -11.7% 18.1% 21.77%
1 Yr -2.0% -18.7% 38.5% 61.62%
3 Yr -3.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 57.77%
5 Yr -1.9%* -29.7% 30.2% 46.65%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMUBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 28.69%
2021 -2.2% -14.3% 15.8% 89.04%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 53.99%
2019 0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 73.67%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMUBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMUBX Category Low Category High PMUBX % Rank
Net Assets 110 M 100 124 B 82.02%
Number of Holdings 70 2 8175 85.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 83.14%
Weighting of Top 10 43.26% 4.3% 105.0% 25.66%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMUBX % Rank
Bonds 		92.91% -150.81% 180.51% 31.70%
Preferred Stocks 		3.92% 0.00% 13.21% 4.61%
Stocks 		2.18% -38.22% 261.12% 19.88%
Cash 		1.00% -261.12% 258.91% 83.43%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 35.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 84.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMUBX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.43%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 35.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 54.34%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 39.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 49.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMUBX % Rank
US 		2.18% -40.06% 261.12% 17.44%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 37.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMUBX % Rank
Securitized 		49.74% 0.00% 99.65% 15.20%
Corporate 		37.51% 0.00% 97.25% 49.64%
Government 		11.87% 0.00% 99.43% 47.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.88% 0.00% 100.00% 95.38%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 59.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 38.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMUBX % Rank
US 		89.63% -151.11% 194.51% 8.36%
Non US 		3.28% -136.75% 104.82% 86.74%

PMUBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMUBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 26.65% 77.21%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.29% 13.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PMUBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMUBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMUBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 96.00% 0.00% 632.00% 63.18%

PMUBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMUBX Category Low Category High PMUBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.63% 0.00% 15.93% 54.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMUBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMUBX Category Low Category High PMUBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.24% -1.55% 11.51% 72.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMUBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PMUBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Zhiwei Ren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Zhiwei Ren serves as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. Prior to joining Penn Mutual, where his previous experience includes quantitative research and derivative hedging, he worked in various investment roles at Genworth Financial, including the director of quantitative research. He also held the position of investment managing consultant at Aflac. He graduated from Wuhan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computational Mathematics. He also earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from Florida State University and a Master of Science degree in Financial Mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder since 2009.

Greg Zappin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Greg Zappin serves as Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. He is responsible for the management of corporate fixed income investing. Prior to joining Penn Mutual, He was a senior credit research analyst at Logan Circle Partners where he covered investment-grade and high yield credits in the energy, healthcare, transportation, and industrial sectors. Prior to Logan Circle Partners, he worked in a similar capacity for Delaware Investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School.

Mark Heppenstall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Heppenstall joined Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC in January 2015 and is responsible for all investment management functions. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Heppenstall served as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Penn Mutual from June 2014 to December 2014. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years as Managing Director of Fixed-income at Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System. Mr. Heppenstall graduated in 1984 from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in U.S. History. He also earned a Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in 1987.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

