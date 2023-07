Under normal market conditions, the MBS Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. In pursuing its objective, the Adviser attempts to provide a return that exceeds the total rate of return of the MBS Index, although there is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to do so. The MBS Index represents the universe of mortgage-backed securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Adviser will primarily consider credit quality, effective duration and yield in selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio. The duration of the Fund will generally be in a range of plus or minus 1.5 years of the effective duration of the MBS Index.

The MBS Bond Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in futures, options, other derivatives, and up to 20% in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may sometimes use derivatives as a substitute for taking positions in bonds and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks. The Fund may also utilize the “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) market for mortgage-backed securities for up to 100% of its net assets. The TBA market allows investors to gain exposure to mortgage-backed securities with certain broad characteristics (maturity, coupon, etc.) without taking delivery of the actual securities until the settlement day which is once every month. In addition, the Fund may utilize the dollar roll market, in which one sells, in the TBA market, the security for current month settlement, while simultaneously committing to buy a substantially similar TBA security for next month settlement. The Fund may utilize the dollar roll market for extended periods of time without taking delivery of the physical securities. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in asset-backed securities.