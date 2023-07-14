Home
Principal MidCap Fund

mutual fund
PMSBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.98 -0.05 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (PMBMX) Primary Retirement (PMBSX) Retirement (PMBPX) Other (PMBJX) Inst (PCBIX) Retirement (PMSBX) A (PEMGX) C (PMBCX) Retirement (PMAQX)
Principal MidCap Fund

PMSBX | Fund

$30.98

$20.1 B

0.00%

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$20.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Principal MidCap Fund

PMSBX | Fund

$30.98

$20.1 B

0.00%

1.46%

PMSBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal MidCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    K. William Nolin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $163.8 million and $71.7 billion). The Fund also invests in foreign securities.
Read More

PMSBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -26.9% 59.5% 52.57%
1 Yr 15.0% -43.3% 860.3% 45.05%
3 Yr 4.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 17.93%
5 Yr 3.1%* -28.3% 82.5% 28.52%
10 Yr 5.7%* -18.3% 13.6% 23.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 23.84%
2021 6.5% -52.0% 83.9% 13.37%
2020 5.0% -17.6% 195.3% 79.32%
2019 7.8% -16.0% 9.5% 10.92%
2018 -4.0% -13.6% 24.1% 69.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -53.4% 55.3% 50.62%
1 Yr 15.0% -60.3% 860.3% 42.23%
3 Yr 4.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 18.00%
5 Yr 3.1%* -27.6% 82.5% 31.62%
10 Yr 5.7%* -17.1% 15.4% 42.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 24.02%
2021 6.5% -52.0% 83.9% 13.37%
2020 5.0% -17.6% 195.3% 79.32%
2019 7.8% -16.0% 9.5% 10.92%
2018 -4.0% -13.6% 24.1% 80.04%

NAV & Total Return History

PMSBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMSBX Category Low Category High PMSBX % Rank
Net Assets 20.1 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 2.64%
Number of Holdings 75 20 3702 52.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.24 B 360 K 10.9 B 1.58%
Weighting of Top 10 35.27% 5.5% 92.1% 21.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 4.75%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc 4.39%
  3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc 3.86%
  4. CoStar Group Inc 3.58%
  5. Copart Inc 3.52%
  6. SBA Communications Corp 3.34%
  7. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 3.15%
  8. Markel Corp 2.95%
  9. Tyler Technologies Inc 2.90%
  10. Autodesk Inc 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMSBX % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% 23.99% 100.52% 1.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 9.33%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 15.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 1.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 5.81%
Cash 		-0.01% -0.52% 26.94% 97.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMSBX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.36% 0.00% 57.41% 2.29%
Financial Services 		20.02% 0.00% 43.01% 5.63%
Technology 		15.17% 0.04% 62.17% 90.32%
Industrials 		14.58% 0.00% 38.23% 52.11%
Real Estate 		9.73% 0.00% 19.28% 4.05%
Communication Services 		6.15% 0.00% 18.33% 11.44%
Basic Materials 		5.36% 0.00% 17.25% 11.09%
Utilities 		3.52% 0.00% 12.94% 3.87%
Healthcare 		2.54% 0.00% 43.77% 95.07%
Consumer Defense 		1.57% 0.00% 16.40% 63.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 62.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMSBX % Rank
US 		93.56% 23.38% 100.52% 56.51%
Non US 		6.45% 0.00% 35.22% 22.01%

PMSBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.02% 19.28% 23.79%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 14.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.00% 64.87%
Administrative Fee 0.28% 0.00% 0.40% 95.85%

Sales Fees

PMSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.40% 0.00% 250.31% 10.98%

PMSBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMSBX Category Low Category High PMSBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 9.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMSBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMSBX Category Low Category High PMSBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.02% -2.24% 2.75% 80.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMSBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMSBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

K. William Nolin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2000

21.5

21.5%

Bill is the chief investment officer for Aligned Investors, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors. He has served as lead portfolio manager for the Principal MidCap Fund since its 2001 inception and related portfolios since 1999. Bill and his dedicated investment team subsequently introduced the Principal Blue Chip strategy in 2012, utilizing the same philosophy and process while extending the team’s reach to larger companies. Bill joined Principal in 1993 in corporate credit research and transitioned to equities research in 1996. He earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Bill is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Thomas Rozycki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Tom is the head of research for Aligned Investors, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for coordinating the research effort at Aligned Investors and also serves as portfolio manager for its MidCap and Blue Chip strategies. Tom joined the firm in 2001. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Drake University. Tom is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

