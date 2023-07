Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities or debt securities that are rated, at the time of purchase, AAA by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) or Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (if securities are rated differently by S&P Global and Moody’s, the highest rating is used; or, if unrated, in the opinion of those selecting such investments, are of comparable quality), including but not limited to asset-backed securities (“ABS”), mortgage securities such as agency and non-agency collateralized mortgage obligations, and other obligations that are secured by mortgages or mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (also referred to as securitized products). The Fund also invests in ABS and MBS that are rated lower than AAA by S&P Global or Aaa by Moody’s (or of comparable quality), including collateralized mortgage obligations, and in other obligations that are secured by mortgages or MBS. The MBS in which the Fund invests include MBS trading in the to-be-announced (“TBA”) markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±50% of the duration of the Bloomberg Fixed-Rate MBS Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was 4.76 years. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities. The Fund invests in derivatives, including Treasury futures and securities delivered in TBA transactions, to manage the fixed-income exposure. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index.