Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund

mutual fund
PMPCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.54 +0.07 +0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PMVAX) Primary C (PMPCX) B (PMVBX) Inst (PMVYX) Retirement (PMVRX) Retirement (PNOTX)
PMPCX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.54 +0.07 +0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PMVAX) Primary C (PMPCX) B (PMVBX) Inst (PMVYX) Retirement (PMVRX) Retirement (PNOTX)
PMPCX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.54 +0.07 +0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PMVAX) Primary C (PMPCX) B (PMVBX) Inst (PMVYX) Retirement (PMVRX) Retirement (PNOTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund

PMPCX | Fund

$14.54

$391 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.2%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

Net Assets

$391 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund

PMPCX | Fund

$14.54

$391 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.77%

PMPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Sustainable Future Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephanie Dobson

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies of any size, with a focus on companies whose products and services we believe provide solutions that directly contribute to sustainable social, environmental and economic development (Solutions Companies). Stocks of this type of company are typically, but not always, considered to be growth stocks. Growth stocks are stocks of companies whose revenues, earnings, or cash flows are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s impact on sustainable environmental, social and economic development (as described below), valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also invest in non-U.S. companies.

Our approach to sustainable investing incorporates fundamental research together with consideration of sustainable environmental, social and economic development impact. We believe that companies whose products and services produce positive environmental, social and economic development impact also often demonstrate

potential for strong financial growth. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in securities that meet our sustainability criteria. These criteria are based on a proprietary sustainability solutions map that links to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In applying these criteria, we will assign each company a proprietary environmental, social and/or corporate governance (ESG) rating ranging from 1 to 4 (1 indicating the highest (best) ESG rating and 4 indicating the lowest (worst) ESG rating). In order to meet our sustainability criteria for purposes of this investment policy, a company must be rated 2 or 1 by us. This policy is non-fundamental and may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. In selecting each investment, we consider the extent to which a company’s products or services may provide solutions to forward-looking sustainability needs, creating positive impact in environmental, social and economic development areas. Environmental impacts may include, for example, reduction of carbon emissions and improved water quality. Social impacts may include, for example, improvements in employee well-being, supplier standards, or access to products, information, or security. Economic development impacts may include, for example, stakeholder analysis and shared value approaches to business practices, access to economic opportunity, or improvements in operational effectiveness or efficiency.

Read More

PMPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -25.2% 62.9% 79.86%
1 Yr 7.8% -42.0% 890.7% 72.79%
3 Yr -8.9%* -41.7% 42.7% 79.48%
5 Yr -5.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 74.61%
10 Yr -0.7%* -18.4% 13.5% 65.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 70.64%
2021 -6.4% -52.0% 83.9% 78.39%
2020 10.6% -17.6% 195.3% 27.70%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 52.63%
2018 -6.8% -13.6% 24.1% 92.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -53.4% 51.8% 76.50%
1 Yr 7.8% -60.3% 890.7% 68.73%
3 Yr -8.9%* -41.7% 42.7% 79.59%
5 Yr -5.4%* -27.6% 82.5% 79.05%
10 Yr -0.7%* -17.2% 15.3% 83.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 70.64%
2021 -6.4% -52.0% 83.9% 78.39%
2020 10.6% -17.6% 195.3% 27.70%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 52.63%
2018 -6.8% -13.6% 24.1% 95.52%

NAV & Total Return History

PMPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMPCX Category Low Category High PMPCX % Rank
Net Assets 391 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 67.84%
Number of Holdings 74 20 3702 54.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M 360 K 10.9 B 66.25%
Weighting of Top 10 26.98% 5.5% 92.1% 49.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Danaher Corp 3.55%
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.00%
  3. DexCom Inc 2.63%
  4. MSCI Inc 2.63%
  5. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 2.62%
  6. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.55%
  7. McCormick & Co Inc Registered Shs Non Vtg 2.53%
  8. Adobe Inc 2.51%
  9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.49%
  10. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMPCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.05% 23.99% 100.52% 65.37%
Cash 		2.95% -0.52% 26.94% 31.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 14.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 20.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 7.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 11.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMPCX % Rank
Technology 		26.67% 0.04% 62.17% 69.43%
Healthcare 		26.05% 0.00% 43.77% 7.07%
Industrials 		11.97% 0.00% 38.23% 74.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.08% 0.00% 57.41% 80.92%
Financial Services 		8.61% 0.00% 43.01% 36.40%
Basic Materials 		5.76% 0.00% 17.25% 8.66%
Consumer Defense 		4.99% 0.00% 16.40% 12.01%
Utilities 		2.33% 0.00% 12.94% 9.89%
Real Estate 		2.07% 0.00% 19.28% 53.00%
Communication Services 		1.47% 0.00% 18.33% 67.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 64.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMPCX % Rank
US 		87.40% 23.38% 100.52% 85.51%
Non US 		9.65% 0.00% 35.22% 11.13%

PMPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.02% 19.28% 14.54%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 13.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 10.94%

Trading Fees

PMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 250.31% 49.61%

PMPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMPCX Category Low Category High PMPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 15.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMPCX Category Low Category High PMPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -2.24% 2.75% 86.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephanie Dobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Ms. Dobson is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group, specializing in sustainable investing. She is an assistant portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. Ms. Dobson is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies, evaluating their performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and identifying potential risks and opportunities related to these factors. She is a partner and member of the Investment Committee at Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network that works to strengthen nonprofit organizations in local communities. Ms. Dobson joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 2011.

Katherine Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Ms. Collins is Head of Sustainable Investing. She is responsible for leading Putnam's investment research, strategy implementation, and thought leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Ms. Collins collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level, and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at a portfolio level. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. A recognized thought leader, Ms. Collins provides analysis on current and emerging trends in sustainable investing. She is the author of The Nature of Investing: Resilient Investment Strategies through Biomimicry. In 2009, Ms. Collins founded Honeybee Capital, an independent investment research firm focused on ESG principles. She joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1990. Ms. Collins serves on numerous boards, including Last Mile Health, Santa Fe Institute, Omega Institute, and Harvard Divinity School Dean's Council.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×