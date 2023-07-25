Mr. Salm is a Co-Head of Fixed Income, specializing in liquid markets and securitized strategies. In this role, he oversees investment strategies related to mortgage and securitized products, interest-rate and volatility derivatives, and money markets. In addition, he manages trading operations and Putnam's Fixed Income quantitative teams. He is a portfolio manager of core global, core plus, global government, fixed income global alpha, and dedicated mortgage strategies, as well as fixed income hedge funds. Mr. Salm joined Putnam in 1997 and has been in the investment industry since 1989. Previously at Putnam, he served as a Portfolio Manager responsible for mortgage strategies in fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salm was a Mortgage Specialist at BlackRock Financal Management from 1996 to 1997, a Vice President and Trader at Nomura Securities from 1994 to 1996, a Vice President and Structurer at Nikko Securities from 1993 to 1994, and an Analyst at Fitch Investor Services from 1991 to 1992. Mr. Salm earned a B.S. from Cornell University.