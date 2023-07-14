Home
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
PMOYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.65 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PMOTX) Primary Inst (PMOYX) A (PMORX) Retirement (PMOLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund

PMOYX | Fund

$8.65

$270 M

4.86%

$0.42

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$270 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PMOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brett Kozlowski

Fund Description

PMOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -7.2% 18.1% 85.25%
1 Yr -2.1% -18.7% 21.2% 65.36%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 25.24%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 39.86%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.9% -31.8% 18.4% 1.87%
2021 -4.0% -14.3% 15.8% 95.85%
2020 -3.3% -20.2% 60.6% 95.21%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -11.7% 18.1% 83.71%
1 Yr -2.1% -18.7% 38.5% 64.29%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 25.59%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 36.05%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.9% -31.8% 18.4% 1.87%
2021 -4.0% -14.3% 15.8% 95.85%
2020 -3.3% -20.2% 60.6% 95.21%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMOYX Category Low Category High PMOYX % Rank
Net Assets 270 M 100 124 B 64.93%
Number of Holdings 646 2 8175 37.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 -377 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 98.56%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% 66.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 273.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMOYX % Rank
Cash 		258.91% -261.12% 258.91% 0.14%
Stocks 		0.30% -38.22% 261.12% 44.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 53.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 85.01%
Other 		-8.40% -25.82% 276.99% 99.42%
Bonds 		-150.81% -150.81% 180.51% 99.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMOYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMOYX % Rank
US 		0.30% -40.06% 261.12% 38.47%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 37.32%

PMOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 26.65% 75.29%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.29% 29.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 85.71%

PMOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMOYX Category Low Category High PMOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.86% 0.00% 15.93% 15.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMOYX Category Low Category High PMOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.93% -1.55% 11.51% 18.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brett Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2015

7.15

7.2%

Mr. Kozlowski is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Structured Credit group. He is responsible for developing investment strategies within securitized sectors, including agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and asset-backed securities. In addition, he is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Income Fund and assists in the management of several institutional client portfolios. He joined Putnam in 2008 and has been in the investment industry since 1997. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Kozlowski held roles of increasing responsibility at Fidelity Investmentsincluding Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2006; Research Analyst from 2006 to 2003; Trader from 2001 to 2003; Portfolio Analyst from 2000 to 2001; and Research Associate from 1997 to 2000. He earned a B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Michael Salm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2015

7.15

7.2%

Mr. Salm is a Co-Head of Fixed Income, specializing in liquid markets and securitized strategies. In this role, he oversees investment strategies related to mortgage and securitized products, interest-rate and volatility derivatives, and money markets. In addition, he manages trading operations and Putnam's Fixed Income quantitative teams. He is a portfolio manager of core global, core plus, global government, fixed income global alpha, and dedicated mortgage strategies, as well as fixed income hedge funds. Mr. Salm joined Putnam in 1997 and has been in the investment industry since 1989. Previously at Putnam, he served as a Portfolio Manager responsible for mortgage strategies in fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salm was a Mortgage Specialist at BlackRock Financal Management from 1996 to 1997, a Vice President and Trader at Nomura Securities from 1994 to 1996, a Vice President and Structurer at Nikko Securities from 1993 to 1994, and an Analyst at Fitch Investor Services from 1991 to 1992. Mr. Salm earned a B.S. from Cornell University.

Jatin Misra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2015

7.15

7.2%

Jatin Misra is Portfolio Manager. Previously served as Analyst and Quantitative Analyst. Joined Putnam Management since 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

