Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$270 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PMORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|85.39%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|65.50%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|25.39%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|49.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|270 M
|100
|124 B
|65.23%
|Number of Holdings
|646
|2
|8175
|37.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-377 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|98.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|67.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMORX % Rank
|Cash
|258.91%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|0.43%
|Stocks
|0.30%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|44.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|94.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|98.27%
|Other
|-8.40%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|99.71%
|Bonds
|-150.81%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|99.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMORX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMORX % Rank
|US
|0.30%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|38.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|91.79%
|PMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|58.38%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|35.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|45.52%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|88.10%
|PMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.94%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|16.43%
|PMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.64%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|24.93%
|PMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Mr. Kozlowski is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Structured Credit group. He is responsible for developing investment strategies within securitized sectors, including agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and asset-backed securities. In addition, he is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Income Fund and assists in the management of several institutional client portfolios. He joined Putnam in 2008 and has been in the investment industry since 1997. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Kozlowski held roles of increasing responsibility at Fidelity Investmentsincluding Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2006; Research Analyst from 2006 to 2003; Trader from 2001 to 2003; Portfolio Analyst from 2000 to 2001; and Research Associate from 1997 to 2000. He earned a B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Jatin Misra is Portfolio Manager. Previously served as Analyst and Quantitative Analyst. Joined Putnam Management since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Mr. Salm is a Co-Head of Fixed Income, specializing in liquid markets and securitized strategies. In this role, he oversees investment strategies related to mortgage and securitized products, interest-rate and volatility derivatives, and money markets. In addition, he manages trading operations and Putnam's Fixed Income quantitative teams. He is a portfolio manager of core global, core plus, global government, fixed income global alpha, and dedicated mortgage strategies, as well as fixed income hedge funds. Mr. Salm joined Putnam in 1997 and has been in the investment industry since 1989. Previously at Putnam, he served as a Portfolio Manager responsible for mortgage strategies in fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salm was a Mortgage Specialist at BlackRock Financal Management from 1996 to 1997, a Vice President and Trader at Nomura Securities from 1994 to 1996, a Vice President and Structurer at Nikko Securities from 1993 to 1994, and an Analyst at Fitch Investor Services from 1991 to 1992. Mr. Salm earned a B.S. from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
