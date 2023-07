Don Davis serves as the Fund’s portfolio manager and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio. Mr. Davis has been a Principal and Portfolio Manager of Prime Meridian since 2012. As a seasoned industry veteran and skilled portfolio manager, Mr. Davis applies his knowledge, conservative management principles, and hands on expertise to the day-to-day management of the Prime. Mr. Davis is also a principal of Novus Investments, LLC (“Novus”), a boutique alternative investment management Prime, and was previously a top ranked futures trader in the US for performance over both a 5 and a 7 year period. Mr. Davis is also a recognized speaker in the marketplace lending institutional investing space recently featured at: Bloomberg, LendIt, American Bankers Association, Forbes, IMN, Emerging Manager Forum, AltInvest, LendAcademy, the P2P Lending Investing Summit; and John Lothian News. Mr. Davis resides in the San Francisco Bay area and is actively involved in local charities with a special interest in assisting disadvantaged children, the disabled, and veterans.