Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PMC Core Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
PMFQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.75 -0.06 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Adv (PMFIX) Primary Inst (PMFQX)
PMFQX (Mutual Fund)

PMC Core Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.75 -0.06 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Adv (PMFIX) Primary Inst (PMFQX)
PMFQX (Mutual Fund)

PMC Core Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.75 -0.06 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Adv (PMFIX) Primary Inst (PMFQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PMC Core Fixed Income Fund

PMFQX | Fund

$14.75

$450 M

2.57%

$0.38

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$450 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 227.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PMC Core Fixed Income Fund

PMFQX | Fund

$14.75

$450 M

2.57%

$0.38

0.96%

PMFQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PMC Core Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PMC Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    25700939
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Thomas

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade or better (i.e., securities rated in the top four ratings categories by independent rating organizations such as Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser or sub-adviser if the security is unrated). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, measured at the time of purchase, in high-yield debt securities that are rated BB+ or lower by a NRSRO, or, if unrated, securities deemed by the Adviser or a sub-adviser to be of comparable quality). Such securities are considered to be below “investment grade” and are also known as “junk bonds.” The lowest rating for any high-yield debt security in which the Fund may invest is CCC+ by a NRSRO. In the event a security is split rated by two or more NRSROs, the higher rating will be used to determine credit quality. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities with a range of maturities, from short-term obligations carrying maturities of less than one year to long-term obligations carrying maturities of more than 20 years. It is expected that the weighted average maturity of the securities in the Fund will closely approximate the weighted average maturity of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
The Fund intends to invest in the following types of fixed income securities:
    U.S. Government and U.S. Agency Obligations
    U.S. Treasury obligations and other “stripped securities”
    mortgage-backed securities
    asset-backed securities
    U.S. and foreign corporate debt
    municipal securities
    obligations of international agencies or supranational entities
    zero-coupon, pay-in-kind or deferred-payment securities
    when-issued securities
    delayed-delivery securities
    custodial receipts
    high-yield debt securities
    emerging markets debt
    convertible securities
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities issued by foreign corporations and foreign governments, including corporations and governments in emerging markets that are denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. The foreign fixed income securities in which the Fund invests may have maturities of any length, and may be investment grade, non-investment grade or unrated. In addition to direct investments in fixed income securities, at any time the Fund may seek to achieve its investment objective by allocating up to 100% of its assets among shares of different exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade or better by Moody’s, S&P or another NRSRO.
The Manager of Managers Approach. The Adviser is responsible for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Fund and may actively manage a portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser believes that an investment’s reward and risk characteristics can be enhanced by employing multiple sub-advisory firms, with complementary styles and approaches, who manage distinct segments of a market, asset class or investment style for the Fund. In managing the Fund, the Fund’s sub-advisers generally rely on detailed proprietary research. The sub-advisers focus on the sectors and securities they believe are undervalued relative to the market. The Fund’s sub-advisers will trade the Fund’s portfolio
securities actively, and may experience a high portfolio turnover rate. In selecting individual securities for investment, the Fund’s sub-advisers typically:
use in-depth fundamental research to identify sectors and securities for investment by the Fund and to analyze risk;
exploit inefficiencies in the valuation of risk and reward;
look to capitalize on rapidly shifting market risks and dynamics caused by economic and technical factors; and
consider the liquidity of securities and the portfolio overall as an important factor in portfolio construction.
The Fund’s sub-advisers generally sell securities in order to take advantage of investments in other securities offering what the sub-adviser believes is the potential for more attractive current income or capital gain or both.
Read More

PMFQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -4.3% 4.5% 1.81%
1 Yr -2.6% -16.1% 162.7% 12.42%
3 Yr -7.0%* -12.4% 47.6% 66.12%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 36.95%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 63.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -34.7% 131.9% 40.92%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 77.73%
2020 1.1% -9.6% 118.7% 64.89%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -15.5% 4.5% 1.81%
1 Yr -2.6% -16.1% 162.7% 9.07%
3 Yr -7.0%* -12.4% 47.6% 66.01%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 33.71%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 60.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMFQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -34.7% 131.9% 40.04%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 77.63%
2020 1.1% -9.6% 118.7% 64.89%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMFQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMFQX Category Low Category High PMFQX % Rank
Net Assets 450 M 2.88 M 287 B 66.95%
Number of Holdings 841 1 17234 42.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 62 M -106 M 27.6 B 78.48%
Weighting of Top 10 12.61% 3.7% 123.9% 92.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 3.28%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 3.21%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.14%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMFQX % Rank
Bonds 		94.58% 3.97% 268.18% 60.53%
Convertible Bonds 		3.52% 0.00% 7.93% 6.29%
Cash 		1.90% -181.13% 95.99% 60.95%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 33.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 37.05%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 12.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMFQX % Rank
Securitized 		41.77% 0.00% 98.40% 20.48%
Corporate 		40.38% 0.00% 100.00% 20.48%
Government 		15.94% 0.00% 86.23% 72.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.91% 0.00% 95.99% 78.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 36.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMFQX % Rank
US 		84.95% 3.63% 210.09% 58.00%
Non US 		9.63% -6.54% 58.09% 45.05%

PMFQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 20.64% 27.32%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.76% 97.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PMFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMFQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 227.00% 2.00% 493.39% 73.30%

PMFQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMFQX Category Low Category High PMFQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.57% 0.00% 10.82% 8.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMFQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMFQX Category Low Category High PMFQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.72% -1.28% 8.97% 48.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMFQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMFQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2010

12.08

12.1%

As a Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet, Mr. Thomas is responsible for the development of the firm's investment policy and leads the firm’s Quantitative Research Group (QRG). Mr. Thomas co-chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. Mr. Thomas received an AB in Economics from Brown University, an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago, and a JD from DePaul University.

Thanos Bardas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Thanos Bardas, PhD, Managing Director, joined the firm in 1998. Thanos is the Head of Global Rates and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed income strategies. He sits on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committee, and is a member of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Thanos also leads the Global Rates team in determining rates exposure across various portfolio strategies and oversees both inflation and LDI investments. Thanos graduated with honors from Aristotle University, Greece, earned his MS from the University of Crete, Greece, and holdsa PhD in Theoretical Physics from State University of New York at Stony Brook. He holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

David Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

David M. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, rejoined the firm in 2003. Dave is Global Co-Head of Investment Grade and acts as Senior Portfolio Manager on both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. He is a member of the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Dave also leads the Investment Grade Credit team in determining credit exposures across both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Dave initially joined the firm in 1991 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Government and subsequently received his MBA in Finance from Northwestern University. Prior to his return, he was a senior credit analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments and later a credit analyst and portfolio manager at Deerfield Capital. Dave has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Nathan Kush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Nathan Kush is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He joined the firm in 2001. He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm’s Global Investment Grade strategies. Additionally, he is involved in investment grade credit research and, previously, covered the banking, brokerage, finance, insurance and REIT sectors. Before joining the investment grade team, he spent three years in Debt Capital Markets in the Investment Banking Division of Lehman Brothers. Nathan earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×