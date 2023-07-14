Mr. Arora is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and a member of the credit and liability-driven portfolio management teams. He manages credit portfolios focusing on investment grade and long credit. He was previously a senior member of PIMCO's global risk management team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was an executive director, responsible for credit hybrids and exotics trading at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Arora was previously with Bear Stearns as a managing director on the structured credit trading desk, responsible for credit derivative products in investment grade and high yield credits. He has also worked on the foreign exchange Treasury desk at Citibank. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).