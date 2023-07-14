Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

13.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

PMFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Flexible Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rachel Betton

Fund Description

PMFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -60.4% 31.9% 7.52%
1 Yr -2.5% -45.4% 15.3% 87.60%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 42.03%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -76.8% 4.7% 93.54%
2021 1.8% -69.5% 12.4% 5.70%
2020 2.2% -66.1% 60.0% 1.84%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -60.4% 31.9% 7.41%
1 Yr -2.5% -45.4% 15.1% 85.73%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 42.89%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -76.8% 4.7% 93.54%
2021 1.8% -69.5% 12.4% 5.82%
2020 2.2% -66.1% 60.0% 1.84%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMFLX Category Low Category High PMFLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 582 1 14000 22.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 182 M -317 M 8.64 B 21.30%
Weighting of Top 10 13.78% 2.4% 101.7% 65.74%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMFLX % Rank
Bonds 		92.42% 65.51% 150.86% 90.87%
Cash 		7.12% -50.86% 33.96% 8.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.45% 0.00% 0.93% 0.12%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 71.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 69.73%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 69.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMFLX % Rank
Municipal 		87.54% 44.39% 100.00% 96.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.13% 0.00% 33.95% 9.32%
Corporate 		4.11% 0.00% 9.99% 0.46%
Government 		1.11% 0.00% 52.02% 1.16%
Securitized 		0.11% 0.00% 5.93% 0.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 69.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMFLX % Rank
US 		82.49% 37.86% 142.23% 97.05%
Non US 		9.93% 0.00% 62.14% 3.36%

PMFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.02% 6.50% 24.74%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.00% 1.10% 99.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

PMFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 283.00% 40.44%

PMFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMFLX Category Low Category High PMFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 2.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMFLX Category Low Category High PMFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.00% -0.53% 5.33% 47.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

PMFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rachel Betton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2019

3.21

3.2%

Ms. Betton is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a municipal high yield and distressed trader at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, she was a public finance banker, focusing on municipal asset-backed securitizations and revenue-backed credits in the Midwest. She has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University.

David Hammer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2019

3.21

3.2%

Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.

Amit Arora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2019

2.76

2.8%

Mr. Arora is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and a member of the credit and liability-driven portfolio management teams. He manages credit portfolios focusing on investment grade and long credit. He was previously a senior member of PIMCO's global risk management team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was an executive director, responsible for credit hybrids and exotics trading at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Arora was previously with Bear Stearns as a managing director on the structured credit trading desk, responsible for credit derivative products in investment grade and high yield credits. He has also worked on the foreign exchange Treasury desk at Citibank. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

