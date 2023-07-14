Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$450 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.6%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 227.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
• U.S. Government and U.S. Agency Obligations
|
• U.S. Treasury obligations and other “stripped securities”
|
• mortgage-backed securities
|
• asset-backed securities
|
• U.S. and foreign corporate debt
|
• municipal securities
|
• obligations of international agencies or supranational entities
|
• zero-coupon, pay-in-kind or deferred-payment securities
|
• when-issued securities
|
• delayed-delivery securities
|
• custodial receipts
|
• high-yield debt securities
|
• emerging markets debt
|
• convertible securities
|Period
|PMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|3.15%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|10.98%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|61.38%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|42.62%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|20.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|PMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|38.09%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|74.70%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|61.96%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|20.37%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|65.22%
|Period
|PMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|3.15%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|7.64%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|61.24%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|45.08%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|38.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|PMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|37.40%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|74.60%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|61.96%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|22.77%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|69.56%
|PMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|450 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|67.05%
|Number of Holdings
|841
|1
|17234
|42.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|78.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.61%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|92.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.58%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|60.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.52%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|6.38%
|Cash
|1.90%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|61.05%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|76.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|80.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|67.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMFIX % Rank
|Securitized
|41.77%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|20.57%
|Corporate
|40.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.57%
|Government
|15.94%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|72.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.91%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|79.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|78.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMFIX % Rank
|US
|84.95%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|58.19%
|Non US
|9.63%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|45.14%
|PMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|16.03%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|97.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.92%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|26.21%
|PMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|227.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|74.19%
|PMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.26%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|9.18%
|PMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.52%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|62.21%
|PMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.742
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2010
12.08
12.1%
As a Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet, Mr. Thomas is responsible for the development of the firm's investment policy and leads the firm’s Quantitative Research Group (QRG). Mr. Thomas co-chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. Mr. Thomas received an AB in Economics from Brown University, an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago, and a JD from DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Thanos Bardas, PhD, Managing Director, joined the firm in 1998. Thanos is the Head of Global Rates and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed income strategies. He sits on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committee, and is a member of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Thanos also leads the Global Rates team in determining rates exposure across various portfolio strategies and oversees both inflation and LDI investments. Thanos graduated with honors from Aristotle University, Greece, earned his MS from the University of Crete, Greece, and holdsa PhD in Theoretical Physics from State University of New York at Stony Brook. He holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
David M. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, rejoined the firm in 2003. Dave is Global Co-Head of Investment Grade and acts as Senior Portfolio Manager on both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. He is a member of the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Dave also leads the Investment Grade Credit team in determining credit exposures across both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Dave initially joined the firm in 1991 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Government and subsequently received his MBA in Finance from Northwestern University. Prior to his return, he was a senior credit analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments and later a credit analyst and portfolio manager at Deerfield Capital. Dave has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Nathan Kush is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He joined the firm in 2001. He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm’s Global Investment Grade strategies. Additionally, he is involved in investment grade credit research and, previously, covered the banking, brokerage, finance, insurance and REIT sectors. Before joining the investment grade team, he spent three years in Debt Capital Markets in the Investment Banking Division of Lehman Brothers. Nathan earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...