Trending ETFs

PMEFX (Mutual Fund)

PMEFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Penn Mutual Am 1847 Income Fund

PMEFX | Fund

$9.77

$40.4 M

4.42%

$0.43

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$40.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 97.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PMEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Penn Mutual Am 1847 Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Penn Mutual Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    4053633
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Zappin

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund principally invests in a portfolio of corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes, debt securities issued by U.S. Government agencies, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds. Certain of the Fund’s investments in corporate bonds and preferred stocks may be convertible into common stocks. The Fund may invest any percentage of its net assets in the foregoing securities as the Adviser deems appropriate, except that the Fund will normally invest no more than 40% of its net assets in common stocks.

When selecting corporate bonds, the Adviser will consider the rating the bond has received from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”). The Adviser may invest in bonds with any rating, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high-yield” or “junk” bonds). The Adviser may also invest in unrated bonds and may purchase bonds in private transactions that qualify under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund invests only in the corporate bonds of those issuers that, in the opinion of the Adviser, have sufficient net worth and operating cash flow to repay principal

and make timely interest payments. The Adviser will select corporate bonds primarily on the basis of current yield and secondarily on the basis of anticipated long term return. The Fund may invest in bonds with any maturity or duration. The Adviser has the discretion to vary the duration of the portfolio in order to take advantage of prevailing trends in interest rates.

The Fund may invest in common stocks, subject to the 40% limit described above, and in preferred stocks when the Adviser deems it appropriate. The portfolio allocations to common and preferred stocks are determined by the Adviser based upon current and relative yield and the potential total return of these securities relative to their investable universe. The outlook for the economy is also a consideration. During periods of economic strength, greater emphasis may be placed on common stocks. During periods when preferred stocks appear to be undervalued and/or out of favor relative to other income securities, greater emphasis may be placed on preferred stocks. Preferred stocks may also be favored if or when yield discrepancies or variances are observed among publicly traded securities within an individual company’s capital structure.

Common stocks are generally selected based on one of three criteria: (1) stocks selling substantially below their book values; (2) stocks selling at low valuations to their present earnings levels; and (3) stocks judged by the Adviser to have above average growth prospects and to be selling at small premiums to their book values or at modest valuations to their present earnings levels. In addition, the Fund will only purchase common stocks that pay cash dividends; provided, however, that if a common stock stops paying dividends after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund would not be required to sell the stock. Preferred stocks are generally selected based on one of two criteria: (1) preferred stocks that the Adviser believes are offering an attractive and sustainable yield; and (2) preferred stocks offering the potential for capital appreciation due to the business prospects of the issuers. The Fund may also purchase preferred stocks in private transactions that qualify under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. Preferred stocks that have a cumulative feature do not have to be paying current dividends in order to be purchased.

The method of stock selection used by the Fund may result in the Fund selecting stocks that are currently out of favor with most other investors. The Fund may invest in the securities of lesser-known companies. The Adviser believes, however, that the risks involved with specific stocks selected for the Fund will be lessened by diversification of the Fund’s

portfolio. In addition, the Fund invests only in stocks listed on national securities exchanges or quoted on the over-the-counter market.

Read More

PMEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -8.1% 18.8% 68.17%
1 Yr 3.6% -10.0% 54.2% 11.51%
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -35.0% 33.6% 1.60%
2021 -1.7% -5.9% 7.0% 98.13%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -11.0% 18.8% 67.27%
1 Yr 3.6% -10.0% 54.2% 10.84%
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -35.0% 33.6% 1.60%
2021 -1.7% -5.9% 14.7% 98.13%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMEFX Category Low Category High PMEFX % Rank
Net Assets 40.4 M 130 K 62.8 B 92.38%
Number of Holdings 84 3 25236 36.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.6 M 125 K 11 B 95.24%
Weighting of Top 10 33.23% 6.3% 100.0% 74.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.75%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.026% 7.88%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.85%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.71%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 4.89%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 4.89%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.76%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.76%
  9. Cheniere Energy Inc 4.25% 3.11%
  10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2.8% 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMEFX % Rank
Bonds 		33.99% 11.31% 89.41% 97.29%
Stocks 		31.14% 3.48% 51.81% 79.19%
Convertible Bonds 		17.10% 0.00% 71.77% 0.45%
Cash 		15.78% -35.68% 69.40% 5.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.99% 0.00% 21.95% 18.37%
Other 		0.99% -4.68% 21.77% 21.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMEFX % Rank
Technology 		16.48% 0.22% 27.92% 51.60%
Industrials 		14.90% 0.14% 17.90% 2.28%
Energy 		14.26% 0.00% 62.93% 3.65%
Healthcare 		12.43% 0.00% 24.25% 68.04%
Basic Materials 		12.21% 0.00% 32.82% 4.11%
Consumer Defense 		11.39% 0.00% 51.19% 11.87%
Financial Services 		7.32% 0.00% 83.50% 97.26%
Utilities 		4.65% 0.00% 48.33% 32.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.51% 0.00% 14.20% 93.38%
Communication Services 		2.34% 0.00% 11.11% 94.98%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 43.16% 96.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMEFX % Rank
US 		23.82% 3.48% 51.08% 64.17%
Non US 		7.32% 0.00% 25.18% 72.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMEFX % Rank
Corporate 		76.44% 0.00% 96.66% 4.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.25% 0.15% 71.66% 9.52%
Securitized 		0.31% 0.00% 52.08% 89.80%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 59.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 76.64%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 94.29% 95.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMEFX % Rank
US 		30.96% 9.98% 83.14% 95.46%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 30.21% 90.70%

PMEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 13.45% 16.44%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.25% 68.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 97.00% 2.00% 380.00% 90.49%

PMEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMEFX Category Low Category High PMEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.42% 0.00% 6.08% 31.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMEFX Category Low Category High PMEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% -1.22% 6.83% 21.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Zappin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Greg Zappin serves as Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. He is responsible for the management of corporate fixed income investing. Prior to joining Penn Mutual, He was a senior credit research analyst at Logan Circle Partners where he covered investment-grade and high yield credits in the energy, healthcare, transportation, and industrial sectors. Prior to Logan Circle Partners, he worked in a similar capacity for Delaware Investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School.

George Cipolloni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Cipolloni joined Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC in March 2020 and co-leads the management of balanced income fund strategies. Mr. Cipolloni joined Chartwell Investment Partners in 2016 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. From 2002 to 2016, Cipolloni worked at The Killen Group (“Killen”, the predecessor advisor) where he was a Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and minority shareholder. At Killen, Cipolloni primarily managed the Berwyn Income Fund, and was on the Investment Management Committee. His primary responsibilities within the Investment Management Committee included research, trading and portfolio analysis. Cipolloni holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Scott Ellis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Scott Ellis, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Ellis joined the Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC in September 2016 and co-leads the management of balanced income fund strategies. In addition, Mr. Ellis is responsible for research and analysis, trading and portfolio management of investment-grade and high yield corporate credit securities. Prior to joining the Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC, Mr. Ellis was an investment manager and credit analyst for Aberdeen Asset Management. Mr. Ellis graduated with distinction from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree with concentrations in Business and Sociology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

