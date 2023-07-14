Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PMC Diversified Equity Fund

mutual fund
PMDQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.06 -0.17 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (PMDEX) Primary Inst (PMDQX)
PMDQX (Mutual Fund)

PMC Diversified Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.06 -0.17 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (PMDEX) Primary Inst (PMDQX)
PMDQX (Mutual Fund)

PMC Diversified Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.06 -0.17 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (PMDEX) Primary Inst (PMDQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PMC Diversified Equity Fund

PMDQX | Fund

$29.06

$1 B

1.19%

$0.35

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PMC Diversified Equity Fund

PMDQX | Fund

$29.06

$1 B

1.19%

$0.35

0.68%

PMDQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PMC Diversified Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PMC Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    31895468
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Thomas

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies and non-U.S. companies with varying market capitalizations.
To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will generally invest in common stocks and preferred stocks, convertible securities (specifically, convertible preferred stocks) and other equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including when-issued securities. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in countries considered to have emerging market economies. In addition to direct investments in equity securities, at any time the Fund may seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in shares of different exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities.
The Adviser uses a proprietary quantitative risk factor model for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Fund according to parameters and constraints set by the Fund’s portfolio managers. The Fund invests in issuers that the Adviser believes offer potential for capital growth. In identifying candidates for investment, the Adviser may consider the issuer’s likelihood of above average earnings growth, the securities’ attractive relative valuation, the quality of the securities and whether the issuer has any proprietary advantages. The Fund generally sells securities when the Adviser believes they are fully priced or when significantly more attractive investment candidates become available. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest in securities of domestic or foreign issuers. The Fund is designed to maintain a “core” or “blend” approach, and the Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio of securities in such a way as to mitigate significant growth or value style biases.
Read More

PMDQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -35.6% 29.2% 13.20%
1 Yr 15.7% 17.3% 252.4% 37.05%
3 Yr 6.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 68.98%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 67.92%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 62.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -24.3% 957.1% 63.36%
2021 5.0% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -35.6% 29.2% 13.31%
1 Yr 15.7% 11.4% 252.4% 33.75%
3 Yr 6.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 66.67%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 65.64%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 61.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -24.3% 957.1% 63.36%
2021 5.0% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMDQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMDQX Category Low Category High PMDQX % Rank
Net Assets 1 B 199 K 133 B 31.36%
Number of Holdings 1292 1 9075 1.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M -18 M 37.6 B 56.17%
Weighting of Top 10 10.97% 9.1% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 2.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.03%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.30%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 1.17%
  5. Toyota Motor Corp ADR 0.89%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 0.85%
  7. First American Government Obligs X 0.82%
  8. Intel Corp 0.80%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 0.79%
  10. Roche Holding AG ADR 0.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMDQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.09% 61.84% 125.47% 18.06%
Cash 		0.83% -174.70% 23.12% 78.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% -0.01% 5.28% 49.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 54.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 43.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 45.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMDQX % Rank
Technology 		20.08% 0.00% 49.87% 54.52%
Healthcare 		13.83% 0.00% 35.42% 54.41%
Financial Services 		13.68% 0.00% 38.42% 51.98%
Industrials 		11.59% 0.00% 44.06% 31.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.95% 0.00% 40.94% 43.61%
Consumer Defense 		7.62% 0.00% 73.28% 45.37%
Communication Services 		7.47% 0.00% 57.66% 57.71%
Basic Materials 		4.87% 0.00% 38.60% 45.70%
Energy 		4.39% 0.00% 21.15% 26.21%
Real Estate 		2.95% 0.00% 39.48% 33.48%
Utilities 		2.56% 0.00% 29.12% 39.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMDQX % Rank
US 		59.15% 0.13% 103.82% 26.43%
Non US 		39.94% 0.58% 99.46% 63.33%

PMDQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 44.27% 85.63%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.82% 25.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

PMDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 69.84%

PMDQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMDQX Category Low Category High PMDQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.19% 0.00% 3.26% 42.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMDQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMDQX Category Low Category High PMDQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -4.27% 12.65% 22.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMDQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMDQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

As a Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet, Mr. Thomas is responsible for the development of the firm's investment policy and leads the firm’s Quantitative Research Group (QRG). Mr. Thomas co-chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. Mr. Thomas received an AB in Economics from Brown University, an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago, and a JD from DePaul University.

Janis Zvingelis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

As Head of Envestnet’s Quantitative Research Group (QRG), Mr. Zvingelis is responsible for leading the firm's research efforts involving quantitative finance, such as capital market forecasts, asset allocation strategies, portfolio implementation, and tax optimization. He brings knowledge of a variety of quantitative and statistical techniques to the analysis of financial research projects. Mr. Zvingelis is a member of both the PMC and Envestnet Retirement Solutions Investment Committees. Prior to joining Envestnet Asset Management, Mr. Zvingelis was a research consultant with Mesirow Financial and Ibbotson Associates. He earned his PhD in Finance from The University of Iowa. He also holds a MA degree in Economics/Econometrics and an MSc degree in statistics, both from the University of Iowa as well as an MSc in Financial Mathematics from The University of Chicago. Mr. Zvingelis obtained his BA degree summa cum laude in Economics from Central College in Pella, Iowa. He has written and published several research papers in finance and theoretical statistics. Mr. Zvingelis is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×