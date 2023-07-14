To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will generally invest in common stocks and preferred stocks, convertible securities (specifically, convertible preferred stocks) and other equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including when-issued securities. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in countries considered to have emerging market economies. In addition to direct investments in equity securities, at any time the Fund may seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in shares of different exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities.

The Adviser uses a proprietary quantitative risk factor model for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Fund according to parameters and constraints set by the Fund’s portfolio managers. The Fund invests in issuers that the Adviser believes offer potential for capital growth. In identifying candidates for investment, the Adviser may consider the issuer’s likelihood of above average earnings growth, the securities’ attractive relative valuation, the quality of the securities and whether the issuer has any proprietary advantages. The Fund generally sells securities when the Adviser believes they are fully priced or when significantly more attractive investment candidates become available. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest in securities of domestic or foreign issuers. The Fund is designed to maintain a “core” or “blend” approach, and the Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio of securities in such a way as to mitigate significant growth or value style biases.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies and non-U.S. companies with varying market capitalizations.