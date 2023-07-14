Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.6%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$1 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.0%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PMDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|13.53%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|37.95%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|70.56%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|68.46%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|63.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|PMDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|62.29%
|2021
|5.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|57.14%
|2020
|3.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|83.18%
|2019
|4.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|72.91%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|21.05%
|Period
|PMDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|13.87%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|34.77%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|68.00%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|66.31%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|61.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|PMDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|62.29%
|2021
|5.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|57.52%
|2020
|3.1%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|87.62%
|2019
|4.7%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|89.75%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|38.12%
|PMDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMDEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1 B
|199 K
|133 B
|31.25%
|Number of Holdings
|1292
|1
|9075
|1.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|119 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|56.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.97%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|99.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMDEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.09%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|17.95%
|Cash
|0.83%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|78.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|48.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|54.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|43.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|45.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMDEX % Rank
|Technology
|20.08%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|54.41%
|Healthcare
|13.83%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|54.30%
|Financial Services
|13.68%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|51.87%
|Industrials
|11.59%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|31.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.95%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|43.50%
|Consumer Defense
|7.62%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|45.26%
|Communication Services
|7.47%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|57.60%
|Basic Materials
|4.87%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|45.59%
|Energy
|4.39%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|26.10%
|Real Estate
|2.95%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|33.37%
|Utilities
|2.56%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|39.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMDEX % Rank
|US
|59.15%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|26.32%
|Non US
|39.94%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|63.22%
|PMDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|69.78%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|25.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|19.31%
|PMDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|69.72%
|PMDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMDEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|42.56%
|PMDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PMDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMDEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.10%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|35.23%
|PMDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
As a Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet, Mr. Thomas is responsible for the development of the firm's investment policy and leads the firm’s Quantitative Research Group (QRG). Mr. Thomas co-chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. Mr. Thomas received an AB in Economics from Brown University, an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago, and a JD from DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
As Head of Envestnet’s Quantitative Research Group (QRG), Mr. Zvingelis is responsible for leading the firm's research efforts involving quantitative finance, such as capital market forecasts, asset allocation strategies, portfolio implementation, and tax optimization. He brings knowledge of a variety of quantitative and statistical techniques to the analysis of financial research projects. Mr. Zvingelis is a member of both the PMC and Envestnet Retirement Solutions Investment Committees. Prior to joining Envestnet Asset Management, Mr. Zvingelis was a research consultant with Mesirow Financial and Ibbotson Associates. He earned his PhD in Finance from The University of Iowa. He also holds a MA degree in Economics/Econometrics and an MSc degree in statistics, both from the University of Iowa as well as an MSc in Financial Mathematics from The University of Chicago. Mr. Zvingelis obtained his BA degree summa cum laude in Economics from Central College in Pella, Iowa. He has written and published several research papers in finance and theoretical statistics. Mr. Zvingelis is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
