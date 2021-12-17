The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of micro capitalization companies. Micro capitalization companies are defined for this purpose as companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of purchase, fall within the range of companies in the Russell Microcap® Index. As of October 31, 2022, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations included in the Russell Microcap® Index were approximately $5.0 million and $3.0 billion, respectively. The Fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range.

The Fund expects to invest primarily in publicly traded securities. Equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stock; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. In addition, the Fund may have increased exposure to investments in the financials sector. The Fund generally invests in the securities of leveraged companies (i.e., companies that issue debt). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor incorporates environmental, social, and governance-related (“ESG”) issues into its research and analysis, including, but not limited to, an assessment of the following factors: evaluation of a company's management team, board and leadership structure, share structure and overall business practices. Each investment decision incorporates ESG and sustainability to the extent that any of these ESG factors impact the financial health or reputational risk of the company within the capital markets.

The Fund generally intends to invest in approximately 50 to 150 equity securities identified by the Advisor’s fundamental, bottom-up value driven research. The Advisor seeks to invest in companies that it believes have significant growth potential. The Advisor seeks to maximize the Fund’s growth potential by investing in securities that it believes are selling at a reasonable valuation in view of their future projected cash flows. The portfolio construction process involves both quantitative and qualitative fundamental analysis. Quantitative measures include the review of company financial statements and analysis of the company’s financial metrics relative to its peer group. Qualitative measures include evaluation of management, identification of market leaders within industries, and due-diligence research regarding customers, competitors and suppliers.

Following the bottom-up fundamental research of an individual security, the Advisor analyzes industry trends to identify those industries with strong potential for growth. The Advisor then conducts a macro-economic overview to determine the industry-specific over- and under-weightings of the Fund’s securities relative to its corresponding benchmark. By following this process, the Advisor actively manages both the industry weightings and individual security positions. The Advisor could choose to sell a security when, for example, in the Advisor’s determination, it no longer represents an attractive growth prospect, or to take advantage of what the Advisor has determined to be a better investment opportunity.

The Fund anticipates a higher than average portfolio turnover rate.