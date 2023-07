Mr. Arege joins RNC Genter as First Vice President, Financial Sector Analyst, and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Large Cap Core and Value strategies. Prior to joining RNC, he served as an Adjunct Professor, Finance at New York University. In addition, he was the Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Head of Core and Value Equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Arege worked as a Senior Equity Fund Analyst for Merrill Lynch and as a Research Analyst at Standard & Poor's. He earned a B.A. in Accounting and Financial Management from The Catholic University and a Masters in Finance from Boston University. John also holds a law degree and is a CFA Charterholder.