Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap

®

Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $163.8 million and $71.7 billion). The Fund also invests in foreign securities.