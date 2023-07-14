Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that compose the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) MidCap 400 Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The Fund will not concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its assets) its investments in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated. The Index is designed to represent U.S. equities with risk/return characteristics of the mid cap universe. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies comprising the Index was between approximately $1.6 billion and $18.6 billion. Each component stock of the Index is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Index is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund employs a passive investment approach designed to attempt to track the performance of the Index. In seeking its objective, the Fund typically employs a replication strategy which involves investing in all the securities that make up the Index, in the same proportions as the Index. The Fund uses derivative strategies and invests in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. Specifically, the Fund invests in index futures and equity ETFs on a daily basis to gain exposure to the Index in an effort to minimize tracking error relative to the benchmark. Note :“Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400” and “S&P MidCap 400” are trademarks of S&P Global and have been licensed by Principal. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Global and S&P Global makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.