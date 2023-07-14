Home
Principal MidCap S&P 400 Index Fund

mutual fund
PMAPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.81 -0.21 -0.95%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PMFPX) Primary Retirement (PMFMX) Retirement (PMFSX) Other (PMFJX) Inst (MPSIX) Retirement (PMSSX) Retirement (PMAPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$1.28 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PMAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal MidCap S&P 400 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 22, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Schwarte

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that compose the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) MidCap 400 Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The Fund will not concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its assets) its investments in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated. The Index is designed to represent U.S. equities with risk/return characteristics of the mid cap universe. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies comprising the Index was between approximately $1.6 billion and $18.6 billion. Each component stock of the Index is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.The Fund employs a passive investment approach designed to attempt to track the performance of the Index. In seeking its objective, the Fund typically employs a replication strategy which involves investing in all the securities that make up the Index, in the same proportions as the Index.The Fund uses derivative strategies and invests in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. Specifically, the Fund invests in index futures and equity ETFs on a daily basis to gain exposure to the Index in an effort to minimize tracking error relative to the benchmark.Note:“Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400” and “S&P MidCap 400” are trademarks of S&P Global and have been licensed by Principal. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Global and S&P Global makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.
Read More

PMAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -23.7% 31.6% 33.33%
1 Yr 9.6% -41.1% 28.9% 49.75%
3 Yr 6.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 44.82%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.0% 80.6% 60.16%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 42.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -52.6% 20.1% 48.73%
2021 6.8% -25.0% 15.1% 36.43%
2020 1.9% -2.9% 196.6% 75.34%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 75.49%
2018 -4.5% -11.1% 0.0% 62.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -27.0% 31.6% 29.32%
1 Yr 9.6% -41.1% 48.6% 41.15%
3 Yr 6.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 43.92%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.0% 80.6% 62.50%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% 40.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -52.6% 20.1% 48.73%
2021 6.8% -25.0% 15.1% 36.43%
2020 1.9% -2.9% 196.6% 75.34%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 75.49%
2018 -4.5% -11.1% 0.0% 75.95%

NAV & Total Return History

PMAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMAPX Category Low Category High PMAPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.28 B 481 K 145 B 29.18%
Number of Holdings 404 1 2445 14.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 106 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 43.28%
Weighting of Top 10 8.27% 2.9% 100.0% 84.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 2.84%
  2. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  3. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  4. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  5. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  6. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  7. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  8. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  9. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%
  10. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 21 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMAPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.93% 0.00% 100.57% 71.89%
Cash 		3.07% -2.51% 100.00% 27.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 87.06%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 85.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 87.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 86.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMAPX % Rank
Industrials 		18.12% 0.00% 45.89% 32.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.73% 2.49% 46.48% 28.68%
Financial Services 		14.57% 0.00% 46.10% 39.90%
Technology 		13.98% 0.00% 40.65% 71.32%
Real Estate 		9.57% 0.00% 25.82% 25.69%
Healthcare 		9.28% 0.00% 47.15% 70.07%
Basic Materials 		6.39% 0.00% 26.18% 32.67%
Energy 		4.61% 0.00% 58.13% 61.60%
Consumer Defense 		4.02% 0.00% 32.18% 50.37%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 18.97% 57.86%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 30.98% 70.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMAPX % Rank
US 		96.36% 0.00% 100.04% 48.51%
Non US 		0.57% 0.00% 27.19% 79.35%

PMAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.03% 33.98% 94.16%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.50% 9.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PMAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.20% 0.00% 321.00% 20.68%

PMAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMAPX Category Low Category High PMAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.33% 0.00% 3.08% 91.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMAPX Category Low Category High PMAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -2.06% 3.38% 5.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Schwarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2016

5.84

5.8%

Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Aaron Siebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2018

3.63

3.6%

Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

