Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.0%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$1.28 B
Holdings in Top 10
8.3%
Expense Ratio 0.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PMAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|33.33%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|49.75%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|44.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|60.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|42.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|PMAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|48.73%
|2021
|6.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|36.43%
|2020
|1.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|75.34%
|2019
|4.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|75.49%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|62.17%
|PMAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMAPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.28 B
|481 K
|145 B
|29.18%
|Number of Holdings
|404
|1
|2445
|14.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|106 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|43.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.27%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|84.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMAPX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.93%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|71.89%
|Cash
|3.07%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|27.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|87.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|85.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|87.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|86.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMAPX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.12%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|32.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.73%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|28.68%
|Financial Services
|14.57%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|39.90%
|Technology
|13.98%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|71.32%
|Real Estate
|9.57%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|25.69%
|Healthcare
|9.28%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|70.07%
|Basic Materials
|6.39%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|32.67%
|Energy
|4.61%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|61.60%
|Consumer Defense
|4.02%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|50.37%
|Utilities
|3.19%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|57.86%
|Communication Services
|1.54%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|70.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMAPX % Rank
|US
|96.36%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|48.51%
|Non US
|0.57%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|79.35%
|PMAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.16%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|94.16%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|9.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|PMAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PMAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.20%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|20.68%
|PMAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMAPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.33%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|91.07%
|PMAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PMAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMAPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|5.76%
|PMAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.951
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2016
5.84
5.8%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
