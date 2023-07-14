Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
13.8%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load 2.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|PMALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|7.64%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|87.72%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PMALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|93.65%
|2021
|1.8%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|5.82%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|PMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|582
|1
|14000
|22.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|182 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|21.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.78%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|65.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMALX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.42%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|90.98%
|Cash
|7.12%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|9.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|0.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|71.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|69.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|69.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMALX % Rank
|Municipal
|87.54%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|97.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.13%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|9.43%
|Corporate
|4.11%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|0.58%
|Government
|1.11%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|1.27%
|Securitized
|0.11%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|1.10%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|69.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMALX % Rank
|US
|82.49%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|97.16%
|Non US
|9.93%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|3.47%
|PMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|5.22%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|99.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|PMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.00%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|96.40%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|40.57%
|PMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|5.59%
|PMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.86%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|55.33%
|PMALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2019
3.21
3.2%
Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2019
3.21
3.2%
Ms. Betton is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a municipal high yield and distressed trader at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, she was a public finance banker, focusing on municipal asset-backed securitizations and revenue-backed credits in the Midwest. She has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 2019
2.76
2.8%
Mr. Arora is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and a member of the credit and liability-driven portfolio management teams. He manages credit portfolios focusing on investment grade and long credit. He was previously a senior member of PIMCO's global risk management team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was an executive director, responsible for credit hybrids and exotics trading at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Arora was previously with Bear Stearns as a managing director on the structured credit trading desk, responsible for credit derivative products in investment grade and high yield credits. He has also worked on the foreign exchange Treasury desk at Citibank. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
