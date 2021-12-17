Home
PACE Large Co Value Equity Investments

mutual fund
PLVTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (PCLVX) Primary A (PCPAX) Inst (PLVYX) (PLVTX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$895 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PLVTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PACE Large Co Value Equity Investments
  • Fund Family Name
    UBSASSETMT
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal investments

The fund invests primarily in stocks of US companies that are believed to be undervalued. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of purchase. The fund seeks income primarily from dividend paying stocks.

The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as financials. The fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in other securities, such as securities convertible into stocks, initial public offerings ("IPOs") and stocks of companies with smaller total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations below the lower end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of purchase). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

•  A "deep value" strategy which follows a disciplined investment process.

•  A "select equity income" strategy in which the subadvisor invests in quality large cap dividend-paying companies, with an emphasis on companies with solid balance sheets and below-market valuations.

•  A "select equity" strategy in which the subadvisor employs a fundamental investment process to construct a focused portfolio of securities of undervalued US companies across a broad capitalization range.

PLVTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.2% 21.8% 44.38%
1 Yr N/A -20.8% 22.6% 0.85%
3 Yr N/A* -12.3% 6.1% 94.06%
5 Yr -5.3%* -5.5% 7.2% 97.24%
10 Yr N/A* -7.1% 11.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -8.5% 32.8% 2.88%
2021 N/A -35.5% 3.8% 99.85%
2020 0.1% -9.1% 15.4% 0.34%
2019 4.1% -11.7% 15.3% 19.85%
2018 -8.4% -21.5% 14.0% 48.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.2% 21.8% 44.38%
1 Yr N/A -20.8% 22.6% 0.85%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 8.7% 97.11%
5 Yr -5.3%* -3.8% 13.8% 99.61%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -8.5% 32.8% 2.88%
2021 N/A -35.5% 3.8% 99.85%
2020 0.1% -6.6% 21.6% 3.60%
2019 4.1% -10.4% 20.3% 32.25%
2018 -8.4% -18.5% 22.6% 64.54%

NAV & Total Return History

PLVTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLVTX Category Low Category High PLVTX % Rank
Net Assets 895 M 1.06 M 154 B 42.76%
Number of Holdings 81 1 6322 30.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 228 M 973 K 61.2 B 18.14%
Weighting of Top 10 25.41% 5.0% 362.0% 0.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Global Advisors 3.33%
  2. Merck Co Inc 2.64%
  3. Ares Management Corp 2.62%
  4. Pfizer Inc 2.55%
  5. Coterra Energy Inc 2.53%
  6. Unilever PLC 2.50%
  7. MetLife Inc 2.42%
  8. Johnson Controls International plc 2.34%
  9. ConocoPhillips 2.25%
  10. General Dynamics Corp 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLVTX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% -8.58% 99.98% 0.14%
Cash 		3.33% -7742.24% 19.36% 94.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.20% 44.16%
Other 		0.00% -28.54% 107.95% 6.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 19.31% 18.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 64.02% 7817.38% 91.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLVTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.05% 100.00% 37.04%
Technology 		0.00% -0.38% 100.00% 38.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% -0.04% 51.26% 37.69%
Industrials 		0.00% -0.16% 19.00% 37.69%
Healthcare 		0.00% -0.22% 100.00% 35.33%
Financial Services 		0.00% -0.26% 100.00% 39.19%
Energy 		0.00% -0.08% 100.00% 47.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.05% 100.00% 38.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -0.12% 99.87% 36.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -0.20% 100.00% 37.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -0.04% 100.00% 36.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLVTX % Rank
US 		91.84% -81.25% 99.38% 52.88%
Non US 		4.91% -5.45% 99.98% 0.14%

PLVTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 43.49% 71.78%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.50% 83.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 77.82%

Sales Fees

PLVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 95.01%

PLVTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLVTX Category Low Category High PLVTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.00% 3.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLVTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLVTX Category Low Category High PLVTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.05% 9.08% 51.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLVTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLVTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.45 5.99 5.93

